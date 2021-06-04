Connect with us

News

10 PLL Storylines For the NLL Fan

It has seemed like an eternity since we last saw NLL action. 453 days to be exact… but who’s counting? And with the likelihood of Senior A lacrosse looking slim, I wanted to find a way to continue the discussion regarding offseason activity. Without further ado, here are fascinating subplots of the upcoming PLL season that will have implications on the 2021-22 NLL season.

Canada’s Team

The straightforward way for NLL supporters to follow the PLL is to root for the Buffalo Bandit-themed Chaos squad. They lead the league with upwards of 14 NLLers on their 25-man roster. This includes five(!) current Bandits. There is a real chance that we could see one of the Chaos’ signature 6-on-6 “box on the field” sets that includes the following Bandits: Dhane Smith (R), Chase Fraser (R), Josh Byrne (L), and Chris Cloutier (L).

Previous1 of 6

Related Topics
PlayingFromBehind

Playing From Behind provides lacrosse fans with easy to understand, statistically-driven analysis and visualizations.

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in News

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x