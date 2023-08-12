2 Wolves Performance Midwest Fall Tour

August 12, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

After a late summer stop in Indianapolis, the 2 Wolves Performance Tour is making three more stops in the Midwest this September.

Jack Kensil, 2 Wolves Performance founder, is the best offensive skills coach in the country.

  • St. Anthony’s NY (girls’ varsity offensive coordinator), 2023 8th in the country
  • Back to back to back boys national high school players of the year
  • Multiple D1 All Americans in both men’s and women’s
  • 2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Year
  • 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year
  • 2023 Tewaaraton award winner
  • 2023 World Games Most Valuable Player

Each stop has sessions for middle school athletes, high school boys and girls.

Pittsburgh 9/3 – Registration

Kansas City 9/10 – Registration

Chicago 9/24 – Registration

Limited enrollment at each location.

Posted in

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.