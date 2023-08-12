2 Wolves Performance Midwest Fall Tour

After a late summer stop in Indianapolis, the 2 Wolves Performance Tour is making three more stops in the Midwest this September.

Jack Kensil, 2 Wolves Performance founder, is the best offensive skills coach in the country.

St. Anthony’s NY (girls’ varsity offensive coordinator), 2023 8th in the country

Back to back to back boys national high school players of the year

Multiple D1 All Americans in both men’s and women’s

2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2023 ACC Rookie of the Year

2023 Tewaaraton award winner

2023 World Games Most Valuable Player

Each stop has sessions for middle school athletes, high school boys and girls.

Pittsburgh 9/3 – Registration

Kansas City 9/10 – Registration

Chicago 9/24 – Registration

Limited enrollment at each location.