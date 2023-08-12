2 Wolves Performance Midwest Fall Tour

After a late summer stop in Indianapolis, the 2 Wolves Performance Tour is making three more stops in the Midwest this September.
Jack Kensil, 2 Wolves Performance founder, is the best offensive skills coach in the country.
- St. Anthony’s NY (girls’ varsity offensive coordinator), 2023 8th in the country
- Back to back to back boys national high school players of the year
- Multiple D1 All Americans in both men’s and women’s
- 2023 ACC Offensive Player of the Year
- 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year
- 2023 Tewaaraton award winner
- 2023 World Games Most Valuable Player
Each stop has sessions for middle school athletes, high school boys and girls.
Pittsburgh 9/3 – Registration
Kansas City 9/10 – Registration
Chicago 9/24 – Registration
Limited enrollment at each location.
