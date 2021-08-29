2021 NLL Draft: Panther City Lacrosse Club Selects Jonathan Donville First Overall

For two years in a row, a former member of the Cornell Big Red has been selected first overall in the NLL Entry Draft. Following in the footsteps of his former teammate Jeff Teat, righty forward Jonathan Donville was selected by the Panther City Lacrosse Club first overall in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. However, PCLC fans will have to wait at least a year to see their top pick suit up with Donville transferring to the University of Maryland this offseason.

Two other righty forwards followed as the Georgia Swarm selected Ryan Lanchbury and the Buffalo Bandits selected Tehoka Nanticoke, the latter who opened up on Instagram about what his selection meant to him.

One of the biggest moves during the draft wasn’t a selection, but the San Diego Seals’ decision to trade Connor Fields to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for the 13th overall pick, which the Seals used to select righty forward Jacob Dunbar. The move was the second pro lacrosse trade involving Fields this year and sent him to a Bandits team that features many of his former teammates on Chaos LC. It also served as a homecoming of sorts for the Upstate New York native.

Can’t wait to be a part of the @NLLBandits! It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, I can’t wait to get in front of Banditland!! https://t.co/zFg4zwkqYm — Connor Fields (@connorfields05) August 29, 2021

Take a look at the rest of the picks form the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, then let us know your thoughts on how your favorite team drafted in the comments or on social media.

Round 1

Panther City – RF Jonathan Donville – Brooklin MSL/Cornell Georgia (from NY) – RF Ryan Lanchbury – Burlington Jr. A/University of Richmond Buffalo (from ROC) – RF Tehoka Nanticoke – Six Nations MSL/University of Albany Vancouver – LF Adam Charalambides – Orangeville Jr. A/Rutgers San Diego – LT Mike McCannell – Oakville MSL/Stonybrook Calgary – RF Kyle Waters – Brooklin MSL/Detroit Mercy Saskatchewan (from COL) – LT Jake Boudreau – Brampton Jr. A/Robert Morris Saskatchewan (from PHI) – LD Ryan Barnable – Whitby Jr. A/RIT San Diego (from GA) – RD Patrick Shoemay – New Westminster Salmonbellies Jr. A/RIT Calgary (from BUF via PHI) – RT Justin Inacio – Brooklin MSL/Ohio State Panther City (from TOR via GA) – LF Nathan Grenon – Brampton Jr. A/Mercyhurst Halifax – RD Max Wilson – Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A/NJIT San Diego (from SASK via BUF) – RF Jacob Dunbar – Port Coquitlam Jr. A Buffalo (from ALB) – LF Thomas Vaesen – Nanaimo Jr. A/Montevello University Philadelphia (from CGY via PC) – LF Hunter Lemeuix – Burlington Jr. A/Roberts Wesleyan Albany (compensatory selection) – LD Patrick Kaschalk – Burlington Jr. A/Stony Brook

Round 2

(17) Panther City – LF Caleb Kueber – Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A/Mercyhurst (18) Halifax (from NY) – G Drew Hutchison – Burlington Jr. A/RIT (19) Rochester – LF Corson Kealey – Brooklin MSL/Robert Morris (20) Calgary (from VAN via COL) – RF Dylan McIntosh – Maple Ridge WLA/Hofstra (21) New York (from SD via CAL via GA) – RT Jack Kelly – Oakville Rock MSL/Penn State (22) Colorado (from CGY) – LF – Asher Nolting – High Point University (23) San Diego (from COL via NY) – G Chris Origlieri – Orangeville (24) Georgia (from PHI) – RT Jordan Ackie – KW Jr. A/Maryville University (25) Georgia – G Aden Walsh – Oakville Jr. A/Harford CC (26) Buffalo – LF Colin Munro, Coquitlam Jr. A/Georgetown (27) Panther City (from TOR) – LD Liam Phillips – Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A/University of Mount Olive (28) Halifax – LF Jackson Reid – Six Nations Jr. A/Ohio State (29) Saskatchewan – RT Mackenzie Burke – Brampton Jr. A (30) Georgia (from ALB) – RF Thomas Semple – Coquitlam/Denver (31) Panther City – RF Jack Hannah – Rivermen OCBLL/Denver (32) Georgia (compensatory selection) – LT Will Cecile, Burlington Jr. A

Round 3

(33) Panther City – LF Taite Cattoni – Peterborough Jr. A/Johns Hopkins (34) New York – G Will Johnston – Toronto Jr. A (35) Rochester – LF Riley Curtis – Cobourg MSL/Denver (36) Vancouver – LD Bryce Shmermund – St. Albert Jr. A (37) Georgia (from SD via ALB) – RF Devin Pipher – Mimico Jr. A/Mercyhurst (38) Calgary – D Carter McKenzie – Queen’s University CUFLA (39) Halifax (from COL) – LF Kealan Pilon – St. Catharines Jr. A/Queen’s University of Charlotte (40) Philadelphia – RD Koby Smith – Towson (41) Georgia – RD Owen Russell – Victoria Jr. A (42) Georgia (from BUF) – Morrison Mirer – Notre Dame (43) Saskatchewan (from TOR) – LF Ethan Forgrave – St. Albert Jr. A/McGill (44) Colorado (from HFX) – LF Logan Wisnauskas – Maryland (45) Saskatchewan – RD Mason Kamminga – Six Nations MSL/Detroit Mercy (46) Vancouver (from ALB) – RD Graden Soucy – Nanaimo WLA/Rockhurst (47) San Diego (compensatory selection) – LD Jerry Staats – Six Nations MSL/Syracuse

Round 4

(48) Panther City – LF Cam Badour – Cobourg MSL/Duke (49) Philadelphia (from NY) – RF Matt Moore – Virginia (50) Rochester – F Pent Eistrat – RIT (51) Vancouver – RD Owen Prybylski – Villanova (52) San Diego – RF Garrett Winter – Port Coquitlam Jr. A/SFU (53) Calgary – G Adam Bland – Victoria Jr. A (54) Colorado – F Keegan Khan – Villanova (55) Philadelphia – RT John Gagliardi – Oakville Jr. A (56) Georgia – LT Bryce Tolmie – Clarington Jr. B/Hofstra (57) Buffalo – RF Carson Rees – Maple Ridge WLA/Chestnut Hill (58) Toronto – F Devon Dunkerley – Orangeville Jr. A (59) Halifax – Chris Fake – Yale (60) Saskatchewan – LF Troy Gutowski – Saskatchewan SWAT Jr. A (61) Albany – LT Jake Harrington – Vermont (62) Buffalo (compensatory selection) – Nicholas Miller – Hawkeyes UCBLL/St. John Fisher College

Round 5

(63) Panther City – F Owen Seebold – Syracuse (64) San Diego (from NY) – Jeff Trainor – Archers PLL/UMass (65) New York (from ROC) – RF Tristan Hanna – Toronto Jr. A/Cleveland State (66) Vancouver – RF William Clayton – Coquitlam Jr. A/Newberry (67) San Diego – D Reed Rezanka – Endicott College (68) Calgary – LF Daire Newbrough – Guelph Jr. A/St. Bonaventure (69) Colorado – D Jake Higgins – Maryland (70) Philadelphia – RD – Sean Quinn – Drexel (71) Georgia – Wheaton Jackoboice – Notre Dame (72) Buffalo – G Kyle Hebert – New Westminster WLA/Stony Brook (73) Toronto – LD Curtis Hall – KW Jr. A/Paris ALL (74) Halifax – T Jeremy Winston – Jacksonville (75) Saskatchewan – LD Keegan White – Saskatchewan Jr. A (76) Albany – RF Jake Foster – Calgary Mountaineers Jr. A/Maryville

Round 6