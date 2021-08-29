Connect with us

Recap

2021 NLL Draft: Panther City Lacrosse Club Selects Jonathan Donville First Overall

For two years in a row, a former member of the Cornell Big Red has been selected first overall in the NLL Entry Draft. Following in the footsteps of his former teammate Jeff Teat, righty forward Jonathan Donville was selected by the Panther City Lacrosse Club first overall in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. However, PCLC fans will have to wait at least a year to see their top pick suit up with Donville transferring to the University of Maryland this offseason.

Two other righty forwards followed as the Georgia Swarm selected Ryan Lanchbury and the Buffalo Bandits selected Tehoka Nanticoke, the latter who opened up on Instagram about what his selection meant to him.

One of the biggest moves during the draft wasn’t a selection, but the San Diego Seals’ decision to trade Connor Fields to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for the 13th overall pick, which the Seals used to select righty forward Jacob Dunbar. The move was the second pro lacrosse trade involving Fields this year and sent him to a Bandits team that features many of his former teammates on Chaos LC. It also served as a homecoming of sorts for the Upstate New York native.

Take a look at the rest of the picks form the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, then let us know your thoughts on how your favorite team drafted in the comments or on social media.

Round 1

  1. Panther City – RF Jonathan Donville – Brooklin MSL/Cornell
  2. Georgia (from NY) – RF Ryan Lanchbury – Burlington Jr. A/University of Richmond
  3. Buffalo (from ROC) – RF Tehoka Nanticoke – Six Nations MSL/University of Albany
  4. Vancouver – LF Adam Charalambides – Orangeville Jr. A/Rutgers
  5. San Diego – LT Mike McCannell – Oakville MSL/Stonybrook
  6. Calgary – RF Kyle Waters – Brooklin MSL/Detroit Mercy
  7. Saskatchewan (from COL) – LT Jake Boudreau – Brampton Jr. A/Robert Morris
  8. Saskatchewan (from PHI) – LD Ryan Barnable – Whitby Jr. A/RIT
  9. San Diego (from GA) – RD Patrick Shoemay – New Westminster Salmonbellies Jr. A/RIT
  10. Calgary (from BUF via PHI) – RT Justin Inacio – Brooklin MSL/Ohio State
  11. Panther City (from TOR via GA) – LF Nathan Grenon – Brampton Jr. A/Mercyhurst
  12. Halifax – RD Max Wilson – Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A/NJIT
  13. San Diego (from SASK via BUF) – RF Jacob Dunbar – Port Coquitlam Jr. A
  14. Buffalo (from ALB) – LF Thomas Vaesen – Nanaimo Jr. A/Montevello University
  15. Philadelphia (from CGY via PC) – LF Hunter Lemeuix – Burlington Jr. A/Roberts Wesleyan
  16. Albany (compensatory selection) – LD Patrick Kaschalk – Burlington Jr. A/Stony Brook

Round 2

  1. (17) Panther City – LF Caleb Kueber – Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A/Mercyhurst
  2. (18) Halifax (from NY) – G Drew Hutchison – Burlington Jr. A/RIT
  3. (19) Rochester – LF Corson Kealey – Brooklin MSL/Robert Morris
  4. (20) Calgary (from VAN via COL) – RF Dylan McIntosh – Maple Ridge WLA/Hofstra
  5. (21) New York (from SD via CAL via GA) – RT Jack Kelly – Oakville Rock MSL/Penn State
  6. (22) Colorado (from CGY) – LF – Asher Nolting – High Point University
  7. (23) San Diego (from COL via NY) – G Chris Origlieri – Orangeville
  8. (24) Georgia (from PHI) – RT Jordan Ackie – KW Jr. A/Maryville University
  9. (25) Georgia – G Aden Walsh – Oakville Jr. A/Harford CC
  10. (26) Buffalo – LF Colin Munro, Coquitlam Jr. A/Georgetown
  11. (27) Panther City (from TOR) – LD Liam Phillips – Victoria Shamrocks Jr. A/University of Mount Olive
  12. (28) Halifax – LF Jackson Reid – Six Nations Jr. A/Ohio State
  13. (29) Saskatchewan – RT Mackenzie Burke – Brampton Jr. A
  14. (30) Georgia (from ALB) – RF Thomas Semple – Coquitlam/Denver
  15. (31) Panther City – RF Jack Hannah – Rivermen OCBLL/Denver
  16. (32) Georgia (compensatory selection) – LT Will Cecile, Burlington Jr. A

Round 3

  1. (33) Panther City – LF Taite Cattoni – Peterborough Jr. A/Johns Hopkins
  2. (34) New York – G Will Johnston – Toronto Jr. A
  3. (35) Rochester – LF Riley Curtis – Cobourg MSL/Denver
  4. (36) Vancouver – LD Bryce Shmermund – St. Albert Jr. A
  5. (37) Georgia (from SD via ALB) – RF Devin Pipher – Mimico Jr. A/Mercyhurst
  6. (38) Calgary – D Carter McKenzie – Queen’s University CUFLA
  7. (39) Halifax (from COL) – LF Kealan Pilon – St. Catharines Jr. A/Queen’s University of Charlotte
  8. (40) Philadelphia – RD Koby Smith – Towson
  9. (41) Georgia – RD Owen Russell – Victoria Jr. A
  10. (42) Georgia (from BUF) – Morrison Mirer – Notre Dame
  11. (43) Saskatchewan (from TOR) – LF Ethan Forgrave – St. Albert Jr. A/McGill
  12. (44) Colorado (from HFX) – LF Logan Wisnauskas – Maryland
  13. (45) Saskatchewan – RD Mason Kamminga – Six Nations MSL/Detroit Mercy
  14. (46) Vancouver (from ALB) – RD Graden Soucy – Nanaimo WLA/Rockhurst
  15. (47) San Diego (compensatory selection) – LD Jerry Staats – Six Nations MSL/Syracuse

Round 4

  1. (48) Panther City – LF Cam Badour – Cobourg MSL/Duke
  2. (49) Philadelphia (from NY) – RF Matt Moore – Virginia
  3. (50) Rochester – F Pent Eistrat – RIT
  4. (51) Vancouver – RD Owen Prybylski – Villanova
  5. (52) San Diego – RF Garrett Winter – Port Coquitlam Jr. A/SFU
  6. (53) Calgary – G Adam Bland – Victoria Jr. A
  7. (54) Colorado – F Keegan Khan – Villanova
  8. (55) Philadelphia – RT John Gagliardi – Oakville Jr. A
  9. (56) Georgia – LT Bryce Tolmie – Clarington Jr. B/Hofstra
  10. (57) Buffalo – RF Carson Rees – Maple Ridge WLA/Chestnut Hill
  11. (58) Toronto – F Devon Dunkerley – Orangeville Jr. A
  12. (59) Halifax – Chris Fake – Yale
  13. (60) Saskatchewan – LF Troy Gutowski – Saskatchewan SWAT Jr. A
  14. (61) Albany – LT Jake Harrington – Vermont
  15. (62) Buffalo (compensatory selection) – Nicholas Miller – Hawkeyes UCBLL/St. John Fisher College

Round 5

  1. (63) Panther City – F Owen Seebold – Syracuse
  2. (64) San Diego (from NY) – Jeff Trainor – Archers PLL/UMass
  3. (65) New York (from ROC) – RF Tristan Hanna – Toronto Jr. A/Cleveland State
  4. (66) Vancouver – RF William Clayton – Coquitlam Jr. A/Newberry
  5. (67) San Diego – D Reed Rezanka – Endicott College
  6. (68) Calgary – LF Daire Newbrough – Guelph Jr. A/St. Bonaventure
  7. (69) Colorado – D Jake Higgins – Maryland
  8. (70) Philadelphia – RD – Sean Quinn – Drexel
  9. (71) Georgia – Wheaton Jackoboice – Notre Dame
  10. (72) Buffalo – G Kyle Hebert – New Westminster WLA/Stony Brook
  11. (73) Toronto – LD Curtis Hall – KW Jr. A/Paris ALL
  12. (74) Halifax – T Jeremy Winston – Jacksonville
  13. (75) Saskatchewan – LD Keegan White – Saskatchewan Jr. A
  14. (76) Albany – RF Jake Foster – Calgary Mountaineers Jr. A/Maryville

Round 6

  1. (77) Panther City – Ronan Jacoby – Wesleyan University
  2. (78) New York – T Kyle Gallagher – Notre Dame
  3. (79) New York (from ROC) – D Jacob Martino – Oakville Jr. A
  4. (80) Vancouver – RD Aiden Danby – Delta Jr. A/SFU
  5. (81) San Diego – LD Teddy Legget – St. Catharines Jr. A/Lehigh
  6. (82) Calgary – RF Tyler Yanko – Burnaby WLA/Hobart
  7. (83) Colorado – D Noah Lebar – KW Jr. A
  8. (84) Philadelphia – RD – Jack Farrell – Drexel
  9. (85) Georgia – D Brad Apgar – Salisbury
  10. (86) Buffalo – RT Hunter Aggus – Six Nations Jr. A/Paris ALL
  11. (87) Toronto – LT Jordan McKenna – Orangeville Jr. A
  12. (88) Halifax – D Colin Hinton – Jacksonville
  13. (89) Saskatchewan – RT Jordan Tabin – Saskatchewan SWAT Jr. A
  14. (90) Albany – LF Brett Erskine – St. Catharines Jr. A/Detroit Mercy

Related Topics
Hutton Jackson

Hutton Jackson is a professional video editor, co-founder/host of Pro Lacrosse Talk and editor-in-chief of Lacrosse Playground. He is also an Emmy-winning associate producer with two major sports networks and oversees Lacrosse Playground's video content as the head coordinating producer. Hutton played four years of college lacrosse at DeSales University where his highest lacrosse accolade was being named to Inside Lacrosse's 2014 All-Name Team with current pros Challen Rogers, Deemer Class and Larken Kemp, an honor that didn't require stepping on the field. When he's not writing on lacrosse, he can usually be found diving around the crease in your local men's league and ranting about Baltimore and D.C. professional sports.

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Recap

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x