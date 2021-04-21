2021 PLL College Draft Preview: Defense

The 2021 PLL College Draft is right around the corner! To prepare, we’re spotlighting the top prospects in each position group and sharing former pro lacrosse players and coaches’ thoughts on the top PLL prospects.
The old adage goes “defense wins championships.” There are many players listed below that will help do just that at the next level. As we inch closer to the PLL’s 2021 College Draft, there is a ton of talent on the defensive end. This group includes many guys who were originally projected to be taken in last year’s draft, but decided to utilize their extra year of eligibility. From your stereotypical Notre Dame defender to some high-flying LSMs, this year’s defensive class has the potential to make a quick impact in the PLL. Lacrosse Playground connected with former Atlas defensive coordinator and Syracuse All-American Ric Beardsley to get his take on some of the top LSM and defensive prospects available in the upcoming PLL College Draft.