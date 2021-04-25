2021 PLL College Draft Prospects: Goalie

The 2021 PLL College Draft is right around the corner! To prepare, we’re spotlighting the top prospects in each position group and sharing former pro lacrosse players and coaches’ thoughts on the top PLL prospects.

As we head into Monday’s PLL draft, the position that might see the fewest players taken will most likely be between the pipes. All eight teams currently have at least two goalies on their roster. Add in the keepers that were starters in the MLL that are still in the player pool, it’s not a huge leap to say that the goalie position will be the hardest roster spot to crack heading into PLL training camp. With that being said, there are a number of strong goalie prospects that will be hoping to hear their name called on Monday night.

For the sake of the exercise, we chose to only discuss the guys we expect to try and make the leap to the next level. Notable players left off of this years prospect list include Virginia’s Alex Rode and Georgetown’s Owen McElory, as both players are eligible to return to school next year.

Lacrosse Playground connected with multi-time MLL champion and former college and pro goalie of the year honoree, Brian Dougherty, to get his take on some of the top goalie prospects available in the upcoming PLL College Draft.