2021 PLL Tour Stop Playlist: 11 Songs for 11 Weekends

The Premier Lacrosse League’s 2021 season schedule is finally here! To celebrate the league going back on tour, we decided to highlight every tour stop with a song to listen to, while spotlighting the best matchups during the 11-week PLL season. Check out each tour stop then take a listen to our playlist on Spotify to get you ready for the season.

June 4-6: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) – “Shipping Up to Boston”

Matchup to Watch: Cannons LC vs Redwoods LC (June 4, 7pm ET)

We’re shipping up to Boston!

Okay, so technically Foxborough, but you get the point. The home of the very first PLL game will play host to opening weekend once again, and will feature a homecoming of sorts for Cannons LC. And no Boston homecoming is complete without some Dropkick Murphys.

Fans of the artist formerly known as the Boston Cannons will get a chance to watch Sean Quirk’s new-look Cannons compete both on Friday and Sunday. While the Cannons will play two games at Gillette, their matchup with the Redwoods is the most interesting and will kick off the start of the 2021 PLL season. In addition to being the Cannons’ first game in the PLL, it will also mark Chris Hogan’s return to the stadium he called home for three seasons during his time with the New England Patriots.

June 11-13: Fifth Third Bank Stadium (Kennesaw, GA) – “Welcome to Atlanta”

Matchup to Watch: Chaos LC vs Archers LC (June 13, 2:45pm ET)

This tour is going to be crunk.

The PLL is headed back to Hotlanta for the second week of its 2021 tour and the weekend will feature quite a few fiery matchups. The weekend will see Redwoods attackman Rob Pannell face his former team in the Atlas and a battle between the defending PLL champion Whipsnakes and MLL champion Cannons. However, the most intriguing matchup will be between Archers attackman Connor Fields and his former squad, Chaos LC. Overall, Week 2 is sure to be “Ludacris.”

June 25-27: Homewood Field (Baltimore, MD) – “Seven Nation Army”

Matchup to Watch: Whipsnakes LC vs Atlas LC (June 25, 8pm ET)

Go back home.

The PLL is returning to Homewood, and there’s no better song to get you ready for one of lacrosse’s most historic sites than the king of stadium anthems, “Seven Nation Army.” Originally, adopted as a crowd pump up song by European soccer stadiums in the early 2000’s, the song has become a staple at sport events, particularly Baltimore Ravens home games. It’s a the perfect song to get what is sure to be a loud crowd going, even if at limited capacity.

As for matchups, it has to be the Terp Snakes against the Bull Jays! While the 2021 Atlas team will feature a couple less former Blue Jays this time around, you can bet that the Maryland-Hopkins rivalry will still be alive and well when the Whipsnakes take on the Atlas at Homewood Field.