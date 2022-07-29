2023 USA Roster Wishlist

After reviewing the fifty man training camp roster, here are the twenty three names we want to go to San Diego for the World Games next summer.

We’re considering who is really good now and who will be even better by next June.

Attack – Grant Ament – Archers

Attack – Matt Rambo – Whipsnakes

Attack – Brennan O’Neill – Duke ’24

Attack – Chris Gray – Chrome

Attack – Will Manny – Archers

Attack – Connor Shellenberger – Virginia ’24

Midfield – Bryan Costabile – Atlas

Midfield – Tom Schreiber – Archers

Midfield – Sam Handley – Penn ’22

Midfield – Charlie Bertrand – Redwoods

Midfield – Ryan Conrad – Waterdogs

Defensive Middie – Ryan Terefenko – Chrome

Defensive Middie – Danny Logan – Atlas

Defense – Michael Rexrode – Atlas

Defense – Jack Rowlett – Chaos

Defense – Michael Dunn – Whipsnakes

Defense – Cade van Raaphorst – Atlas

Defense – JT Giles Harris – Chrome

Long Stick Middie – Michael Erhardt – Whipsnakes

Face Off – Joe Nardella – Whipsnakes

Face Off – Trevor Baptiste – Atlas

Goalie – Blaze Riorden – Chaos

Goalie – Jack Kelly – Redwoods

We’ll dive further into our projected roster on an upcoming episode of The PLL Narrative.

