2023 USA Roster Wishlist

After reviewing the fifty man training camp roster, here are the twenty three names we want to go to San Diego for the World Games next summer.
We’re considering who is really good now and who will be even better by next June.
Attack – Grant Ament – Archers
Attack – Matt Rambo – Whipsnakes
Attack – Brennan O’Neill – Duke ’24
Attack – Chris Gray – Chrome
Attack – Will Manny – Archers
Attack – Connor Shellenberger – Virginia ’24
Midfield – Bryan Costabile – Atlas
Midfield – Tom Schreiber – Archers
Midfield – Sam Handley – Penn ’22
Midfield – Charlie Bertrand – Redwoods
Midfield – Ryan Conrad – Waterdogs
Defensive Middie – Ryan Terefenko – Chrome
Defensive Middie – Danny Logan – Atlas
Defense – Michael Rexrode – Atlas
Defense – Jack Rowlett – Chaos
Defense – Michael Dunn – Whipsnakes
Defense – Cade van Raaphorst – Atlas
Defense – JT Giles Harris – Chrome
Long Stick Middie – Michael Erhardt – Whipsnakes
Face Off – Joe Nardella – Whipsnakes
Face Off – Trevor Baptiste – Atlas
Goalie – Blaze Riorden – Chaos
Goalie – Jack Kelly – Redwoods
We’ll dive further into our projected roster on an upcoming episode of The PLL Narrative.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.