Athletes Unlimited adds 12 players including Katrina Dowd, Dempsey Arsenault and Sam Apuzzo

Update: This article was updated on January 20 to reflect Athletes Unlimited’s confirmation of the 11 originally reported athletes, as well as the addition of Kristen Carr.

On Sunday, Athletes Unlimited announced that former WPLL Fight attacker and Northwestern legend Katrina Dowd would be joining the 2021 Athletes Unlimited lacrosse league along with 11 other not-previously-announced players listed on the league’s website.

The other 11 players joining are made up of Dempsey Arsenault, Sam Apuzzo, Kristen Carr, Kenzie Kent, Katie O’Donnell, Sydney Pirreca, Holly Reilly, Kathy Rudkin, Mollie Stevens, Taryn VanThof and Tianna Wallpher. This brings the league’s total to 34 players.

When the league was first announced, 22 players were confirmed to have signed on. They include Michelle Tumolo, Meg Douty, Amber McKenzie Kayla Treanor, Emily Parros, Caylee Waters, Amanda Johansen, Haley Warden, Sammy Jo Tracy, Katie Hertsch, Cortney Fortunato, Katrina Geiger, Halle Majorana, Taylor Hensh, Sarah Brown, Britt Read, Lindsey Ronbeck, Charlotte Sofield, Taylor VanThof, Britt Brown, Molly Wolf and Mira Shane.

Athletes Unlimited plans to have 56 total players for when it takes the field on July 19 for its five-week season. A notable difference from other leagues is that there will be no set teams. Instead, new teams are drafted each week by the top four players on the Athletes Unlimited leaderboard, which is calculated based on a point system that awards each player points based on her individual and team performance. The drafts will take place Monday night with Tuesday to Thursday serving as practice days and games taking place Friday to Sunday.

Some notable names that have yet to be announced are Alex Aust, Dana Dobbie, Kylie Ohlmiller, Marie McCool, Liz Hogan and Taylor Cummings. With 22 slots still available, the odds are high that many if not all of these players will be announced soon.