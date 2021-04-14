Athletes Unlimited announces location for inaugural season

Athletes Unlimited announced on Wednesday that Maureen Hendricks Field in Boyds, Maryland will be the home for its inaugural lacrosse season this summer. The newest iteration of the women’s pro game is set to take the field in the D.C Metro area for a five week season, running from July 19 to August 22.
The league will feature 56 of the world’s best players on four teams each week. A notable difference from previous women’s pro leagues is the implantation of no set teams. Instead, new teams will be drafted each week by the top four players on the Athletes Unlimited leaderboard.
Scoring will be calculated based on a point system created by the AU player advisory committee. Points will be awarded based on a player’s individual and team performance. The drafts will take place Monday night with Tuesday to Thursday serving as practice days and games taking place Friday to Sunday.
The AU currently has 38 athletes confirmed to suit up this summer, highlighted by the likes of Kylie Ohlmiller, Taylor Cummings, Kayla Treanor, Sam Apuzzo and Michelle Tumolo.
In addition to the pros competing this summer, the AU will also host it’s National Summit for more than 600 of top middle and high school female lacrosse players from across the country. More information on fan attendance policies will be will be released on in the coming weeks.
Want to hear from the athletes completing this summer in the AU? Check out some of our recent editions of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast with Taylor Cummings, Michelle Tumolo or Sam Apuzzo, who joined to discuss their career and this upcoming Athletes Unlimited season.
On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by the only three-time Tewaaraton award winner, two-time National Champion at Maryland and one of the newest members of Athletes Unlimited’s pro women’s lacrosse league. She discusses playing for Cathy Reese at Maryland, representing USA on the U.S. women’s national team, and the evolution of women’s pro lacrosse with the UWLX, WPLL and now Athletes Unlimited. She also discusses the need for high-quality broadcasts of college women’s lacrosse games, coaching at her alma mater, McDonough High School, and who she plans to pick first if named a captain during the Athletes Unlimited season.
