Blinded by the Takes: June 13

Starting to talk about the Chaos like the NBA covered the Lakers this season.

Sum of All Chaos Fears

A difficult 24 hours for the Chaos as they were soundly beaten by the Archers and the Bandits lost as well meaning their reinforcements will be delayed another week.

Blaze Riorden looked human posting a 40% save percentage. This was the first time he was sub 50% since 7/7/19 when he stopped 49% of the Chrome’s shots.

The Chaos wasted a strong outing from Thomas Kelly at the face off. After a 42% outing against the Whips, Kelly came back with a 56% performance.

Long term, the Redwoods look far worse than the winless the Chaos. There is no help on the way for the Woods. The Chaos will have all their horses sooner rather than later and every team but one makes the elimination round. Either the Chaos or Woods will notch their first win of the season next week when they play each other.

Will the Chaos rush the entire offensive core back to the playing field June 24th against the Waterdogs? Perhaps with a win against the Woods, they can ease some of the players back into the fold one by one.

Don’t these athletes need recovery time after the NLL season?

However, if they are not dressing, do they get a game check?

Who would ultimately win a dispute between a player wanting to play (get paid) and a coach wanting to rest his player for later? This isn’t an NBA load management situation.

Regression to the Mean

What’s more likely to happen again?

CJ Costabile scores two two point goals or Blaze is sub 50%?

If both of them have more normal games, the Chaos still lose by 5.

The good news for the Chaos of course is they don’t need their LSM to score multiple goals a game when the NLL athletes return. Blaze will have to be better.

Roster Hot Seats

The Chaos are going to have to make room for Tehoka Nanticoke, Chris Cloutier, Ian MacKay, Chase Fraser, Josh Byrne, Max Adler, and Dhane Smith.

Those are five key pieces of their offense. Plus, Adler appeared in seven games taking 167 face offs. Nanticoke was not on the roster last year, but given his chemistry with his fellow Bandits it is fair to say he’ll be given an opportunity at least once this summer.

The following players may need a big weekend on Long Island to stay on the gameday roster when the NLL season concludes:

Bryce Wasserman – 1 assist

Tanner Cook – 1 goal, 1 assist

Andrew Kew – 0 points

Tommy Palasek – 0 points

