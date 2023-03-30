Bolles Bulldogs in the Bayou – 2023 Louisiana Invasion

Tom West’s Jacksonville squad headed west for Spring Break to compete against South Walton (FL), St. Thomas More (LA), and Catholic Baton Rogue (LA).

The Bulldogs came away from the trip with a 3-0 record while outscoring their opponents 54-12.

Bolles recently shared this nine minute long video from the games.

(St. Thomas More head coach Byrnes Tatford spoke about the importance of testing his squad against elite competition on the most recent Coach’s Companion episode.)

Apparently, it was 31 degrees for the last game in Louisiana.

In between games, the team mixed in a trip to the World War II museum in New Orleans.

Pretty unique off the field experience for the boys.

We’ve been tracking the Bolles offense, led by offensive coordinator Matt Rambo, all season.

The Dogs have scored 20+ goals nine teams en route to a 15-1 record and a #3 ranking in Florida’s 1A classification.

Over the last 8 games, @rattmambo @LacrosseBolles offense has scored



174 goals

21.75 goals per game

Low: 19

High: 24

21 goals or more: 7 times pic.twitter.com/UimKBmnFbV — Lacrosse Playground (@LaxPlayground) March 17, 2023

They have a date with neighboring rival Jacksonville Episcopal on Friday. Last year, they won both games in dramatically different fashion. In the first meeting, they won 6-3. In the playoff rematch, a week later, they won 17-8.

With offensive commits heading to Vermont, High Point, Jacksonsville, and Washington & Lee, the Dogs will be tough to stop. In addition to having Matt Rambo run their offense, they also have goalie Garrett Jobe, committed to Queens, and defender Kevin Wolfe bound for Florida Tech.

Bolles athletes littered our Top 50 2023 and 2024 Southeast athlete rankings.