Boys Lacrosse Players To Watch State Of Michigan

The 2023 season kicks off on March 13th in Michigan. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. Brother Rice tops the list with five D1 commits, followed by Hartland and Detroit Catholic Central with two apiece.
Where are they coming from?
Michigan has 21 players from 11 high schools committed to D1, D2, and D3 programs. Brother Rice leads all high school with six commits and Detroit Catholic Central, Forest Hills Central, Hartland, and Saline all have two commits. The map below shows where the players are coming from in Michigan.
Where are they going?
Michigan has 12 players committed to play at the D1 level. Three are staying home with one committed to the University of Michigan and two committed to the University of Detroit Mercy. Eight players are committed to D3 colleges and universities. Three of the D3 commits are staying home with two going to Albion College and one going to Hope College.
Committed Players
Crandall Quinn ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central
Position: Goalie
Commitment: Michigan
Hunter Polonkley ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Attack
University: Lehigh
Sam Klein ’23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Midfield
University: Bryant
Evan Busby ‘23
High School: Hartland
Position: FOGO
University: Dartmouth
Sam Ralston ‘23
High School: Hartland
Position: Defense
University: Army
Jack Cyrek ‘23
High School: Detroit Catholic Central
Position: FOGO/Midfield
University: UMBC
Owen Miller ‘23
High School: Saline
Position: Midfield
University: Detroit Mercy
Ben Eck ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Midfield
University: Robert Morris
Cal Talubee ‘23
High School: Detroit Catholic Central
Position: Defense
University: Jacksonville
Caiden Ramos ‘24
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Midfield
University: Air Force
Mikey Lukowski ‘23
High School: Romeo
Position: FOGO
University: Detroit Mercy
Robert MacMichael ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Defense
University: Bellarmine
Drew Zyskowski ’23
High School: East Grand Rapids
Position: Attack
University: Wesleyan
Robert Weil ‘23
High School: Holt
Position: Attack/Midfield
University: Lake Erie
Samuel Sneider ‘23
High School: Forest Hills Central
Position: Defense
University: Amherst
Carson Starvos ‘23
High School: Saline
Position: Attack
University: Albion
Gavin Pate ‘23
High School: Clarkston
Position: LSM
University: Baldwin Wallace
Jake Nanna ‘23
High School: Muskegon Mona Shores
Position: Attack
University: Hope
John Boos ‘23
High School: Muskegon Mona Shores
Position: Midfield
University: Trine
Cam Sims ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Goalie
University: Ohio Northern
Owen Brown ‘23
High School: Saline
Position: Goalie
University: Albion
Jake Spencer ’23
High School: Seaholm
Position: Midfield
University: UIndy
Uncommitted Players
Griffin Adams ’23
High School: Grosse Pointe South
Position: Midfield
Jack Benner ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central
Position: Midfield
Blake Berry ’23
High School: Clarkston
Position: FOGO
Isaac Bomgaars ’23
High School: Grand Ledge
Position: Defense
Ryan Ciacci ’23
School: Detroit Country Day
Position: Attack
Wil Kuper ’23
School: Midland Dow
Position: FOGO
Sawyer VanAntwerp ’23
High School: Okemos
Position: Attack
Brady Wasen ’23
High School: East Grand Rapids
Position: LSM
Preston Washer ’23
High School: Cranbrook
Position: Midfield
Logan Yatooma ’23
High School: Detroit Catholic Central
Position: Attack
Thank you to Inside Lacrosse and Mitten State Lax who I referenced to put the list of names together. Good luck in the 2023 season!
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.