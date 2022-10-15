Boys Lacrosse Players To Watch State Of Michigan

The 2023 season kicks off on March 13th in Michigan. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. Brother Rice tops the list with five D1 commits, followed by Hartland and Detroit Catholic Central with two apiece.

Where are they coming from?

Michigan has 21 players from 11 high schools committed to D1, D2, and D3 programs. Brother Rice leads all high school with six commits and Detroit Catholic Central, Forest Hills Central, Hartland, and Saline all have two commits. The map below shows where the players are coming from in Michigan.

Where are they going?

Michigan has 12 players committed to play at the D1 level. Three are staying home with one committed to the University of Michigan and two committed to the University of Detroit Mercy. Eight players are committed to D3 colleges and universities. Three of the D3 commits are staying home with two going to Albion College and one going to Hope College.

Committed Players

Crandall Quinn ’23

High School: Forest Hills Central

Position: Goalie

Commitment: Michigan

Hunter Polonkley ‘23

High School: Brother Rice

Position: Attack

University: Lehigh

Sam Klein ’23

High School: Brother Rice

Position: Midfield

University: Bryant

Evan Busby ‘23

High School: Hartland

Position: FOGO

University: Dartmouth

Sam Ralston ‘23

High School: Hartland

Position: Defense

University: Army



Jack Cyrek ‘23

High School: Detroit Catholic Central

Position: FOGO/Midfield

University: UMBC

Owen Miller ‘23

High School: Saline

Position: Midfield

University: Detroit Mercy

Ben Eck ‘23

High School: Brother Rice

Position: Midfield

University: Robert Morris

Cal Talubee ‘23

High School: Detroit Catholic Central

Position: Defense

University: Jacksonville

Caiden Ramos ‘24

High School: Brother Rice

Position: Midfield

University: Air Force

Mikey Lukowski ‘23

High School: Romeo

Position: FOGO

University: Detroit Mercy

Robert MacMichael ‘23

High School: Brother Rice

Position: Defense

University: Bellarmine

Drew Zyskowski ’23

High School: East Grand Rapids

Position: Attack

University: Wesleyan

Robert Weil ‘23

High School: Holt

Position: Attack/Midfield

University: Lake Erie

Samuel Sneider ‘23

High School: Forest Hills Central

Position: Defense

University: Amherst

Carson Starvos ‘23

High School: Saline

Position: Attack

University: Albion

Gavin Pate ‘23

High School: Clarkston

Position: LSM

University: Baldwin Wallace

Jake Nanna ‘23

High School: Muskegon Mona Shores

Position: Attack

University: Hope

John Boos ‘23

High School: Muskegon Mona Shores

Position: Midfield

University: Trine

Cam Sims ‘23

High School: Brother Rice

Position: Goalie

University: Ohio Northern

Owen Brown ‘23

High School: Saline

Position: Goalie

University: Albion

Jake Spencer ’23

High School: Seaholm

Position: Midfield

University: UIndy

Uncommitted Players

Griffin Adams ’23

High School: Grosse Pointe South

Position: Midfield

Jack Benner ’23

High School: Forest Hills Central

Position: Midfield

Blake Berry ’23

High School: Clarkston

Position: FOGO

Isaac Bomgaars ’23

High School: Grand Ledge

Position: Defense

Ryan Ciacci ’23

School: Detroit Country Day

Position: Attack

Wil Kuper ’23

School: Midland Dow

Position: FOGO

Sawyer VanAntwerp ’23

High School: Okemos

Position: Attack

Brady Wasen ’23

High School: East Grand Rapids

Position: LSM

Preston Washer ’23

High School: Cranbrook

Position: Midfield

Logan Yatooma ’23

High School: Detroit Catholic Central

Position: Attack

Thank you to Inside Lacrosse and Mitten State Lax who I referenced to put the list of names together. Good luck in the 2023 season!