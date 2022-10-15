Boys Lacrosse Players To Watch State Of Michigan

October 15, 2022 / Craig McMichael /

The 2023 season kicks off on March 13th in Michigan. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. Brother Rice tops the list with five D1 commits, followed by Hartland and Detroit Catholic Central with two apiece. 

Where are they coming from?

Michigan has 21 players from 11 high schools committed to D1, D2, and D3 programs. Brother Rice leads all high school with six commits and Detroit Catholic Central, Forest Hills Central, Hartland, and Saline all have two commits. The map below shows where the players are coming from in Michigan.

Where are they going?

Michigan has 12 players committed to play at the D1 level. Three are staying home with one committed to the University of Michigan and two committed to the University of Detroit Mercy. Eight players are committed to D3 colleges and universities. Three of the D3 commits are staying home with two going to Albion College and one going to Hope College.

Committed Players

Crandall Quinn ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central
Position: Goalie
Commitment: Michigan

Hunter Polonkley ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Attack
University: Lehigh

Sam Klein ’23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Midfield
University: Bryant

Evan Busby ‘23
High School: Hartland
Position: FOGO
University: Dartmouth

Sam Ralston ‘23
High School: Hartland
Position: Defense
University: Army


Jack Cyrek ‘23
High School: Detroit Catholic Central
Position: FOGO/Midfield
University: UMBC

Owen Miller ‘23
High School: Saline
Position: Midfield
University: Detroit Mercy

Ben Eck ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Midfield
University: Robert Morris

Cal Talubee ‘23
High School: Detroit Catholic Central
Position: Defense
University: Jacksonville

Caiden Ramos ‘24
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Midfield
University: Air Force

Mikey Lukowski ‘23
High School: Romeo
Position: FOGO
University: Detroit Mercy

Robert MacMichael ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Defense
University: Bellarmine

Drew Zyskowski ’23
High School: East Grand Rapids
Position: Attack
University: Wesleyan

Robert Weil ‘23
High School: Holt
Position: Attack/Midfield
University: Lake Erie

Samuel Sneider ‘23
High School: Forest Hills Central
Position: Defense
University: Amherst

Carson Starvos ‘23
High School: Saline
Position: Attack
University: Albion

Gavin Pate ‘23
High School: Clarkston
Position: LSM
University: Baldwin Wallace

Jake Nanna ‘23
High School: Muskegon Mona Shores
Position: Attack
University: Hope

John Boos ‘23
High School: Muskegon Mona Shores
Position: Midfield
University: Trine

Cam Sims ‘23
High School: Brother Rice
Position: Goalie
University: Ohio Northern

Owen Brown ‘23
High School: Saline
Position: Goalie
University: Albion

Jake Spencer ’23
High School: Seaholm
Position: Midfield
University: UIndy

Uncommitted Players

Griffin Adams ’23
High School: Grosse Pointe South
Position: Midfield

Jack Benner ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central
Position: Midfield 

Blake Berry ’23
High School: Clarkston
Position: FOGO 

Isaac Bomgaars ’23
High School: Grand Ledge
Position: Defense

Ryan Ciacci ’23
School: Detroit Country Day
Position: Attack 

Wil Kuper ’23
School: Midland Dow
Position: FOGO 

Sawyer VanAntwerp ’23
High School: Okemos
Position: Attack

Brady Wasen ’23
High School: East Grand Rapids
Position: LSM 

Preston Washer ’23
High School: Cranbrook
Position: Midfield

Logan Yatooma ’23
High School: Detroit Catholic Central
Position: Attack

Thank you to Inside Lacrosse and Mitten State Lax who I referenced to put the list of names together. Good luck in the 2023 season!

Posted in

Craig McMichael

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.