Casey Powell Lacrosse announces its 2021 Festival Series

Casey Powell Lacrosse is about to launch the 2021 Casey Powell Lacrosse Festival Series, a one of a kind event between Florida, New York, New Jersey and Virginia, that serious lacrosse players will not want to miss.

Casey Powell Lacrosse Festivals will feature an instructional clinic run by Hall of Famer, All-American and National Champion Casey Powell. Each festival will have a specific lacrosse format and also feature several lacrosse skills competitions, valuable prizes, sponsor swag packs and appearances by some of the greatest players in the game.

Depending upon site and location – festivals will be centered around either five player teams and 3v3 SPEED format or 10v10 field lacrosse for a wide spectrum of age groups.

The event dates and locations are as follows:

Siesta Key Beach, FL (May 8-9) and Wildwood, NJ (August 14-15)

Will feature five-player teams and 3v3 SPEED format on the beach

Delray Beach, FL (May 29-30), Virginia Beach, VA (September 4-5) and Skaneateles, NY (October 10-11)

Will feature 10v10 field lacrosse for youth, HS, open competition, and Masters.

SPEED style festivals will be for boys and girls in youth through masters divisions.

“Casey Powell Lacrosse is excited to introduce the Festival Series to the events circuit in 2021. The goal is to extend competitive playing and training opportunities to the next generation of lacrosse players while also offering more playing outlets for adults, which can be hard to come by,” Casey Powell said.

“We chose these locations based on their seasonal beauty, logistical access, and local tourism support. We feel that gets us closer to the most complete lacrosse experience and something everyone has been yearning for since navigating the pandemic.”

Register your team today at caseypowell.com.

About Casey Powell Lacrosse

Casey Powell Lacrosse is a lacrosse development machine and events provider for lacrosse players of all ages who want to develop their skills, compete and further both their understanding and passion for the game of lacrosse.

About Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation

The Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation exists to support severely injured and sick lacrosse players and their families. The brainchild of Casey Powell, the CPWLF is focused on supporting lacrosse players, coaches, organizers, and enthusiasts from all over the globe. America’s first sport is spreading like wildfire. It’s our hope to inspire, share and support the growth as well as preserve its powerful and unique culture. For more information go to worldlacrosse.org.