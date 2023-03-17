Chat GPT Previews the 2023 D1 Season

How did AI do at previewing the 2023 season?

We asked.

Robot says…

The 2023 Men’s Division 1 Lacrosse Season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and competitive seasons in recent memory. With talented teams and talented players from across the country, this season is sure to be filled with action, drama, and plenty of highlights.

One of the most anticipated storylines of the season is the return of several key players from injury. After a season-ending injury in 2022, Syracuse attackman Stephen Rehfuss is back and looking better than ever. Rehfuss was a dominant force in the 2022 season, leading the Orange in points, and his return is sure to give the team a major boost.

Another player to keep an eye on is Duke midfielder, Joey Manown. Manown missed the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury, but he is back and ready to make an impact. Manown’s athleticism and playmaking abilities make him one of the most dangerous players in the country, and he is expected to play a big role in the Blue Devils’ success this season.

In addition to these two standout players, there are several talented teams and players to watch in 2023. The defending national champions, Yale, return many of their key contributors from last season, including attackman Matt Gaudet and defenseman Chris Fake. Yale’s experienced roster and strong coaching staff make them a top contender for the national title once again.

Another team to watch is the University of Maryland Terrapins. The Terps have a talented roster and an experienced coaching staff, led by John Tillman. Maryland is loaded with offensive weapons, including attackman Jared Bernhardt, who is widely considered one of the best players in the country.

While Yale and Maryland are two of the top teams in the country, there are several other programs that are poised to make a run at the national championship. Denver, Ohio State, and Notre Dame are all teams to watch, and each has a roster filled with talented players who are ready to make their mark on the 2023 season.

The 2023 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and competitive in recent memory, and fans are sure to be treated to a season filled with thrilling moments and unforgettable performances. With so many talented teams and players, this season is sure to be filled with drama, and the race for the national championship is sure to be a tight one.

In conclusion, the 2023 Men’s Division 1 Lacrosse Season promises to be a thrilling and memorable one. With talented players and teams from across the country, fans are sure to be treated to a season filled with action, drama, and highlights. Whether you are a die-hard lacrosse fan or just a casual spectator, this season is sure to be one you won’t want to miss.

__

While AI wasn’t off too much with the teams they highlighted, the players were incorrect. Only one of the players mentioned is still on a current roster.

Maybe the robots aren’t ready to take over just yet.