College Lacrosse Roundup: OT winners rule the weekend

Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Notable News

Tewaaraton watchlists released

The Tewaaraton Award Committee released their first watchlists of the short 2021 season. By season’s end, each list will dwindle to just five finalists. You can checkout the watchlists here.

Top Moments of the Week

Charlotte North proved that she cannot be stopped, even with five defenders in her path.

Olivia Muscella last-second goal put UMass over UConn in this overtime thriller.

Who doesn’t love a long pole goal? Ryan McNulty showed he can do it all, putting one past Lafayette on a nifty roll dodge.

Danny Maltz’s highlight goal landed him on SportCenter’s Top 10 and gave the Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast guys even more to cheer about.

Another week featured another highlight reel goal for Duke freshman Brennan O’Neill.

Best Games You Missed

Men’s Lacrosse

LIU beats Hobart 14-12

Richie LaCalandra of LIU led the field with six points on four goals and two assists, while shooting 44%. Sean Boll also added four goals, while Will Snelders (3 G) and Blake Behlen(1 G, 2 A) each had three points apiece. Ryan Archer for Hobart had four points (1 G, 3 A), while Anthony Dattellas added three goals and Jason Knox added two. LIU’s goalie Will Mark broke his previous school record by posting an impressive 24-save performance. LIU will host Sacred Heart on March 20, while Hobart will travel to Mount St. Mary’s on March 20 as well.

Monmouth beats Siena in 2OT, 7-6

Monmouth was led by Anthony Sardo, who had two points on a goal and a helper, Dwayne Mattushik, who had a pair of goals, and Connor Macrae, who added a pair of helpers in the OT victory over Siena. Siena will look for their first victory when they travel to Quinnipiac on March 20, while Monmouth will host Marist on March 20 to see if they can extend to 3-0.

Robert Morris tops Air Force, 14-13

Robert Morris was led by Jimmy Perkins who had six points on four goals and two assists. Ryan Smith also had five points with three goals and two assists in the victory. Air Force on the other hand was led by Quincy Peene who had four points on two goals and two assists. Air Force will travel to North Carolina on March 20, while Robert Morris will travel to Virginia.

Women’s Lacrosse

Syracuse beats Notre Dame, 15-12

Syracuse was led by Meaghan Tyrrell who had six points on a hat trick and three assists. Megan Carney also helped the Orange with five points (4 G, 1 A). Emma Tyrrell also added a hat trick and an assist in the victory. Notre Dame on the other hand was led by Maddie Howe, who had four points (3 G, 1 A) and Jackie Wolak, who had two goals and one assist. Syracuse will host Virginia Tech on March 27, while Notre Dame will play against Liberty.

Temple beats Saint Joseph’s in 2OT, 11-10

Temple was led by Jackie Cerchio who had three goals and added an assist, as well as Meghan Hoffman who added four assists. Also, Mackenzie Roth added three points (1 G, 2 A) and Kara Nakrasius and Belle Mastropietro each had a pair of goals. Saint Joesph’s was led by Stephanie Kelly who had five points on a hat trick and two helpers, while Lauren Figura added a hat trick herself. Temple will play host to Florida on March 19 and March 21, while Saint Joesph’s will play Delaware on March 17.

UMass beats UConn in OT, 15-14

UMass was led by Kelly Marra who had seven points (5 G, 2 A) and Maddy Moloney who had six points (2 G, 4 A) as well as Kaitlyn Cerasi who had three (2 G, 1 A) and Haley Connaughton (1 G, 1 A) and Olivia Muscella (2 G) who each added on two points. UConn was led by Kate Shaffer who had four goals and Grace Coon who had three. UMass will travel to Vermont on March 24, while UConn will travel to Marquette to play a double header March 19 and March 21.

Tewaaraton Tracker

Men’s Lacrosse

Michael Sowers (Duke)

Sowers still holds the second place in the nation in points just behind Gray with 44 on 18 goals and 26 assists, as well as adding 8 ground balls and 1 caused turnover. Sowers is currently shooting 47%, while getting 71% of those shots on net. Sowers had 7 points on 1 goal and 6 assists in Duke’s victory over Jacksonville.

Chris Gray (North Carolina)

Gray leads the nation in points again for another week as he has 53 on 30 goals and 23 assists. Gray is currently shooting 40% getting 61% of those shots on net, as well as adding 11 ground balls and 4 caused turnovers. In the Tarheels most recent victory over Air Force, Gray had 8 points on 2 goals and 6 assists as well as adding 4 ground balls.

Ryan Tierney (Hofstra)

Tierney has 30 points on the year adding 23 goals and 7 assists shooting 49% on the year. Tierney has also added 7 ground balls, getting 62% of the shots on goal. In Hofstra’s most recent win that happened in the beginning of March, Tierney had 6 goals in the win over Wagner. Tierney will play again on 3/27 against Fairfield.

Other players to watch: Ryan Smith (Robert Morris), Connor Shellenberger (Virginia), Jackson Morrill (Denver)

Women’s Lacrosse

Colleen Grady (Drexel)

Grady is 4th in the nation with 43 points on 24 goals and 19 assists. Grady is shooting 57% on the year with 3 ground balls and a caused turnover. In Drexel’s most recent win against La Salle, Grady had 3 points adding 1 goal and 2 assists.

Jamie Ortega (North Carolina)

Ortega is currently 1 point behind Scene with 52, on 38 goals and 14 assists for the the tar heels this season. In North Carolina’s win over James Maddison on Sunday, Ortega led the Tarheels with 6 points on 4 goals and 2 assists. Ortega is currently shooting at 67% on the year and has added 11 ground balls as well as 3 caused turnovers.

Charlotte North (Boston College)

North currently has 35 points this year with 30 goals and 5 assists. North is currently shooting 65% while getting 91% of those shots on net, as well as adding 3 ground balls and 1 caused turnover. In Boston College’s most recent win against Hofsta, North added 7 points on 6 goals and 1 assists.

Sorana Larson (UC Davis)

Larson currently has 38 points on 30 goals and 8 assists on the year. In her most recent game in a loss to Arizona State, Larson added 3 points on 2 goals and 1 assists. Larson is shooting 53% on the year adding 8 ground balls and 4 caused turnovers.

Izzy Scane (Northwestern)

Scane leads the nation in points with 53 on 43 goals and 10 assists to help Northwestern continue their undefeated season in the BIG 10 this year. In Northwestern’s most recent win against Rutgers, Scane had 8 points on 6 goals and 2 assists. Scane has shot 53% so far this year and has also added 10 ground balls and 5 caused turnovers.

Other players to watch: Cassidy Spilis, Izzy Scane, Ally Kennedy

What to Watch this Week

We’ve teamed up with Lacrosse Reference to provide you with the top games to watch this coming weekend based on Lacrosse Reference’s ELO ratings. The ELO system is a method for comparing the relative strength of teams. The higher the ELO rating, the better the team. The difference in two teams’ ELO ratings can be used to estimate the likelihood of each team winning.

Men’s Lacrosse

Duke (1926 Elo) vs Syracuse (1730 Elo) – 7pm ET on Thursday, March 25

Denver (1788 Elo) vs Georgetown (1853 Elo) – 2:30pm ET on Tuesday, March 16

Ohio State (1628 Elo) vs Maryland (1810 Elo) – Saturday, March 20

Rutgers (1653 Elo) vs Johns Hopkins (1636 Elo) – Saturday, March 20

North Carolina (1783 Elo) vs Air Force (1506 Elo) – Saturday, March 20

Women’s Lacrosse

Louisville (1665 Elo) vs North Carolina (2333 Elo) – 7pm ET on Thursday, March 18

Stony Brook (2198 Elo) vs Albany (1718 Elo) – 5pm ET on Saturday, March 20

Colorado (1806 Elo) vs Stanford (1848 Elo) – 3pm ET on Saturday, March 20

USC (2072 Elo) vs Arizona State (1583 Elo) – 6pm ET on Friday, March 19

Maryland (2150 Elo) vs Ohio State (1447 Elo) – Friday, March 19

Note: ELO only uses the final score, the location of the game, and the date of the game, and it does factor in some season-to-season carryover. To reiterate, this is not a ranking based on past performance, but an attempt to sort teams based on “current” strength. Consider these ratings in beta for the time being.