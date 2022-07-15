Culver 2024s Commit to West Point and Navy

July 15, 2022 / Lacrosse Playground /

Culver athletes Tade Wynn and Noah Ramirez have made their verbal commitments to Army and Navy.

Wynn is arguably the best goalie in the class. The Overland Park, Kansas native fills up a ton of the net and is very calm and quiet in his stance. He split time as a sophomore this spring.

Ramirez, a January transfer from Woodlands per Ty Xanders, is an explosive dodger with a full bag of shot creation coming out of the midfield. More time in Indiana will only enhance his dodging and shooting techniques.

Both athletes logged impressive performances at Juniors Open last month at Stony Brook. Wynn looked completely comfortable running a showcase defense and Ramirez had at least two games with hat tricks.

Check out our interviews with Army head coach Joe Alberici and Navy head coach Joe Amplo on the Lacrosse Playground Coach’s Companion podcast.

Posted in

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.