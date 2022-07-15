Culver 2024s Commit to West Point and Navy

Culver athletes Tade Wynn and Noah Ramirez have made their verbal commitments to Army and Navy.

Wynn is arguably the best goalie in the class. The Overland Park, Kansas native fills up a ton of the net and is very calm and quiet in his stance. He split time as a sophomore this spring.

Ramirez, a January transfer from Woodlands per Ty Xanders, is an explosive dodger with a full bag of shot creation coming out of the midfield. More time in Indiana will only enhance his dodging and shooting techniques.

Blowing up last month for the @NHSLS2022 champs, @Culver_Lacrosse (Ind.) middie Noah Ramirez '24 has committed to @NavyMLAX. A January transfer from The Woodlands (Texas), Ramirez is an explosive and dynamic midfield presence with considerable upside. pic.twitter.com/F7kzFoTQlL — Ty Xanders (@tyxanders) July 15, 2022

Both athletes logged impressive performances at Juniors Open last month at Stony Brook. Wynn looked completely comfortable running a showcase defense and Ramirez had at least two games with hat tricks.

