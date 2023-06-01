Epoch Southern Fuse Recruiting Camp

Southern Fuse welcomes the top athletes in the Southeast to compete and improve for two days in front of college coaches. The showcase event provides cutting training and critical exposure for dedicated lacrosse players.
Athletes will display everything they’ve learned since the start of the summer circuit over the course of one training period and four games. PLL, NLL and ’23 Team USA sensation Matt Rambo will also be in attendance to work with athletes and share his latest tips on how to be the best!
In addition to working closely with college coaches and the top high school coaches in the Southeast, Fuse athletes receive mentorship before and after the event. Players will have access to individual development and recruiting webinars prior to attending to maximize their entire summer schedule.
Comprehensive team film review and individual player evaluations will be released in September. Meaning athletes will have a greater understanding of where they stand relative to their peers and what steps to take next.
Further, those evaluations will be applied to individual rankings shared by Lacrosse Playground. Are you one of the best lacrosse players in the Southeast?
July 25-26
Huntsville, Alabama
Graduation Years: 2024-2027
Player Package:
- Custom uniform, including shorts and shirt
- Limited edition EPOCH backpack
- Custom Epoch Dragonfly shafts for positional MVPs
- Exposure to every MCLA and NCAA college coach attending the event
- Comprehensive post event player evaluations
- Lacrosse Playground player rankings released September 2023
- National social media presence on all our platforms, including Lacrosse Playground
- Pre event recruiting seminar
