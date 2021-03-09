Fantasy Lacrosse Focus: Chris Gray secures top spot in Flow Fantasy Daily Week 1

The daily college fantasy lacrosse season is officially underway thanks to the wonderful minds over at Flow Fantasy Inc. – and it was an exciting first weekend, as lacrosse fans everywhere set their lineups with a $50,000 salary at their disposal.

Top Fantasy Lacrosse Performers

Despite his hefty $10,5000 price tag, Chris Gray did not disappoint versus Mercer, tallying 44 fantasy points. Meanwhile Logan Wisnauskas led the way for midfielders with a 35-fantasy point outing versus Hopkins. Georgetown’s James Reilly topped the list of FOGOs with a 25-fantasy point day thanks to 86% FO at the stripe and an assist, and Drake Porter and Mike Adler tied for goalie of the day, with 19-fantasy point performances each.

Value Picks for Fantasy Lacrosse This Week

It’s a little too early for under-the-radar predictions and sneaky players, however guys to consider this weekend include James Reilly (FO), Jake Phaup (FO), Owen Hiltz (A), TJ Haley (A), Pat Kavanagh (A), Joe Madsen (A), TJ Malone (A) and any choice of Curry, Trimboli or Dordevic (M). Notre Dame will be the safest defensive team this weekend, as many other top units like Georgetown and Maryland, face some loaded offenses this week (Denver and Rutgers, respectively).

