Fantasy Lacrosse Focus: Keegan Khan, Pat Kavanagh and Jared Bernhardt headline Flow Fantasy Daily Week 5

Week 5 of Flow Fantasy Daily is in the books. We’re starting to get the hang of this thing, right? Here’s a brief look at this week’s top performers, and once again, a preview of this weekend and who to consider in your lineup.

Top Fantasy Lacrosse Performers

This was the most loaded attack scoring we’ve seen to date: Keegan Khan of Villanova posted 48 points, the highest total from a player this season thanks to his seven goals and two assists. Patty Kavanagh and Jared Bernhardt both had 40 or more fantasy lacrosse points this week as well, while the bash brothers of Georgetown, Jake Carraway and Dylan Watson, combined for 66 points.

Midfielders — outside of Graham Bundy Jr. — had a rough outing this week, with many of the usual starters failing to eclipse 15-20 points.

Meanwhile, FOGO’s had themselves a day. Petey Lasalla added another 30+ point game to his resume. TD Ierlan continued his dominance going 92% again at the dot, putting him at a ridiculous 25/26 through two games. The Irish’s duo of Charles Leonard and Kyle Gallagher also continued their steamrolling of the competition, notching 29 fantasy lacrosse points each, and Just Inacio had 24 fantasy lacrosse points to show for his efforts versus Rutgers.

Goalies have begun to plateau and remain in the 9-15 FP range each week.

For more stats and analysis, tune into Fantasy Lacrosse Focus and gain some insight into who to pick for the upcoming week. Then listen to The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast with Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg.

