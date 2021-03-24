Fantasy Lacrosse Focus: Kyle Gallagher and James Reilly excel in Flow Fantasy Daily Week 3

Another great week of fantasy lacrosse is in the books. You may have noticed, this time the prices were finally adjusted for players according to their stats… so creating your lineup may have been a bit more of a challenge this time around. Let’s take a look at the player performances and see who was worth their price tag.

Top Fantasy Lacrosse Performers

Chase Scanlan (7G, 2GB, 1TO or 35 FP) finally popped off, showing that he is still one of the best finishers on this Syracuse offense. Logan Wisnauskas, to no surprise, dropped another 7 points (4G, 3A) in the win over OSU, tying Scanlan and Kieran Mullins (5G, 3A) of Rutgers for 35 fantasy points this weekend. Chris Gray, Peyton Cormier and Jack Myers racked up 30+ fantasy points as well this week.

The midfield has become the most crucial part of one’s lineup, as both pricing, and output are hard to come by with three slots to fill. Josh Zawada (4G, 1A, 3GB or 27 FP) is proving to be a top asset at the position although his price is likely to rise if he continues to score the way he is. Will Perry joins Zawada in that conversation, as he’s been a consistent scorer for the Heels, thanks to Gray feeding him the ball and his incredible shooting stroke.

Faceoffs have also become a challenging position, with conference play beginning for many teams now, matchups will become more repetitive, and competitive, and prices have hovered around the same amount for good talent. There was plenty of great performances this weekend however:

Kyle Gallagher (92%, 8GB) = 31 FP

James Reilly (74%, 10GB) = 27 FP

Justin Inacio (70%, 11GB, 1TO) = 26 FP

Jonathan Dugenio (42%, 1G, 1A, 5GB, 2CT) = 26 FP

Nick Rowlett (61%, 1G, 7GB) = 25 FP

Jake Phaup (80% 1GB) = 24 FP

For more stats and analysis, tune into Fantasy Lacrosse Focus and gain some insight into who to pick for the upcoming week. Then listen to The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast with Dan Neubert and Doug Greenberg every Wednesday.

Sign up for Flow Fantasy and join the "Lacrosse Playground Official" Flow Fantasy group at flowfantasy.com.

Also, be sure to join our Flow Fantasy contest “🔥 Lacrosse Playground Official” and follow along with the weekly “Your Wildest Fantasy Challenge” as Dan and Doug of The Fantasy Lacrosse Podcast and Ty Cunnington of the Fantasy Lacrosse Focus compete against The Post Game Podcast, The Crease Dive Podcast and Lacrosse Playground contributor Dan Arestia.