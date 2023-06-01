The USA Lacrosse Florida Hall of Fame/All American Festival recently hosted a three-day weekend event that consisted of:

USA Lacrosse Team USA/National Team Development Program Tryouts (Friday afternoon); Hall of Fame recognition and awards dinner (Friday evening); Followed the next day (Saturday) by a boys and girls North/South All-American game; With a “Sixes” tournament offered on Sunday.

The weekend events were held in Sebring, FL at a variety of world-class and conveniently-located venues.

This event was conceived and initiated by USA Lacrosse North Florida Chapter and delivered in collaboration with the South Florida Chapter.

NATIONAL TEAM DEVELOPMENT TRYOUTS (BOYS AND GIRLS) IN SEBRING, FL MAY 19TH

The National Team Development Program (NTDP) is a three-phased process for high school-aged boys’ and girls’ players that leads to USA Select teams.

The ultimate goal of the NTDP is to provide high-level training for the nation’s top young players that will ultimately expand the talent pool for the U.S. national teams that participate in international World Lacrosse competitions.

The regional tryouts will be a one day, 180-minute evaluation. During this session, players will work hand and hand with past and current U. S. National Team coaches and players. We have created a standard, well-organized curriculum to be used at every regional tryout where players be evaluated and developed on both technical and tactical skills.

The curriculum for the regionals tryouts will be fast-paced, focusing on position-specific, as well as team skills through a series of drills including competition in 1v1’s, 2v2’s, transition drills, and 6v6. Competition, drills and playing situations are specifically designed to give our evaluators insight to the following areas where they will be rated: Athleticism, Stickwork, Positional Skill, Game IQ, Decision Making, and On-Field Presence.

The NTDP is a 3-phase journey. It starts with a regional tryout, followed by an invite-only National Combine event, finally leading to U16 and U18 USA Select Teams who compete in along with our Men’s and Women’s Senior USA National Teams at Fall Classic.

In the first phase to the selection process, USA Lacrosse will host regional tryouts across the country. USA Lacrosse membership is required to participate and there is a fee. Following the regional tryouts, USA Lacrosse will be inviting the top 150 men and 150 women to a National Combine. The cost to attend the 2023 National Combine is still to be determined. This fee will include housing, meals, apparel and the three-day tryout.

If selected to a USA Select U16 or U18 team from the National Combine, players will be brought back to compete at USA Lacrosse headquarters for the Brogden Cup at Fall Classic. Once named to the USA Select Team, players’ travel, housing, equipment, gear, and apparel will be covered in full by USA Lacrosse.

To be eligible for the 2023 National Team Development Program, individuals must be born on or between September 1, 2004 and August 31, 2009 and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2023.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION DINNER

The North Florida Lacrosse Hall of Fame was established to honor men and women, past and present, who by their deeds and accomplishments as players, coaches, officials, or administrators have contributed to the growth and stature of lacrosse across the State and nationally, and who by the example of their lives, personify great contributions to our sport and our way of life.

ALL AMERICAN NORTH-SOUTH GAMES

Each 2023 All-American selections were invited to play in this one-of-a-kind event – one unlike any other in the United States!

Organized as a “North/South” game for both Boy’s and Girl’s selections, the game was held on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. Players will wear the Red, White and Blue of our USA Lacrosse National Team program.

All-American players were also organized and scheduled to compete in the Sixes tournament on Sunday in a round-robin competition.

COACHING STAFF

Krista Grabher – Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Dan Toole – Ponte Vedra

Jaune Chapman – Plant

Shannon O’Neil – IMG Academy

Tom West – Bolles School

Chris Polanski – Ponte Vedra

Rory Whipple – Vero Beach

Trent Carter – Canterbury