Full Game Streams: Mt. Sinai vs Northport, Ward Melville vs. Garden City, Syosset vs. South Side, Bethpage vs. East Islip

High school lacrosse is off and running on Long Island. The folks at Varsity Media have been streaming excellent match ups on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

Make sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of the action.

We’ll be posting the girls’ games next.

Season Preview

Mt. Sinai 12 Northport 4

You might know someone who plays for Sinai.

Garden City 11 Ward Melville 7

South Side 9 Syosset 8 (Overtime)

East Islip 10 Bethpage 8

Reach out to us on Twitter or Instagram if you have full game film that you’d like to share.

Assuming you’re following us on Twitter, you know we have something up our sleeve.