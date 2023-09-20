Illinois Boys Lacrosse Players to Watch in 2024

September 20, 2023 / Craig McMichael /

Summer is over. Fall ball is here. Lacrosse Playground is here to be your one-stop shop to prepare you for the 2024 Midwest lacrosse season. We’ll get started the next few weeks by looking at some of the top 2024 and 2025 high school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse players. First off, we head to land of Lincoln by looking at the top players from Illinois. In order to compile our list, we consulted with high school coaches, club programs, and a host of online recruiting sites to compile our list.

Don’t see your name on the list? Leave a comment, include a highlight video, and your commitment. You can also use it as bulletin board material as the off-season ramps up.

Illinois Players to Watch: In-State Players

Keep an eye on Illinois In-State Players in 2024, with a particular focus on Wheaton Academy. The Warriors clinched their program’s inaugural state championship in 2023, defeating St. Viator with a 17-9 score.

Three players who contributed to that triumphant team have made it onto our list. We’ve categorized these players by their positions, provided information about their high school teams, and highlighted their college commitments. Click on each of the players name to see their highlights.

Attack

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Mattix GrovesA2024Naperville North High SchoolCleveland State
Mikey UsterbowskiA2024Marist High SchoolBellarmine
Aiden WeisenbornA2024Wheaton AcademyArmy

Defenseman/Long Stick Middies

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Sean ArundelD2024Lemont Twp High SchoolUIndy
Evan O’BrienD2024Oak Park & River Forest High SchoolBellarmine
Colin SwansonLSM2024Evanston Township High SchoolDenison
Jake WellsD2024Wheaton AcademySiena

Midfielders

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Emerson McGrathM2025St Viator High SchoolHigh Point
Aiden WeisenbornM2024Wheaton AcademyArmy

Goalies

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Johnny CarringtonG2024Wheaton AcademySiena
Daniel DorszewskiG2024Palatine High SchoolHofstra
August SilverG2024Lake Forest High SchoolQuinnipiac

Face Offs

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Michael FrieriFO2024Benet AcademyAir Force
Aiden GawelFO2024Mount Carmel High SchoolHope
Michael TauscherFO2025St. ViatorHigh Point

Illinois Players to Watch: Out-of-state Players

Some of the Illinois talent will be playing for out-of-state teams in 2024. Many of these players are taking their post-graduate year at some of the top prep schools in the country in preparation for their college careers.

Attack

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Ben DaleA2024Millbrook SchoolProvidence
AJ SernaA2024Western Reserve AcademyAir Force

Defenseman/Long Stick Middies

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Mikey EdellD2024Western Reserve AcademyAir Force
Kyle EggebratenD2024Culver AcademyMaryland
Brett GoldsteinD2024Western Reserve AcademyDetroit Mercy
Connor HuguenardD2024Trinity-Pawling SchoolVermont
Nikolas MenendezD2024Culver AcademyDuke
Ethan WinterbottomD2024The Governors AcademyHobart
Jake WellsD2024Western Reserve AcademySiena

Midfielders

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Leo IzquierdoM2024Western Reserve AcademyMarquette
Beau RyanM2024Episcopal High SchoolTufts

Goalies

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Joe BudingtonG2024Western Reserve AcademyMichigan
Jack OldG2024The Taft SchoolTufts

Face Offs

NamePosClassHigh SchoolCommitment
Tay RodriguezFO2025Culver AcademyMichigan

