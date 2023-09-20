Illinois Boys Lacrosse Players to Watch in 2024

Summer is over. Fall ball is here. Lacrosse Playground is here to be your one-stop shop to prepare you for the 2024 Midwest lacrosse season. We’ll get started the next few weeks by looking at some of the top 2024 and 2025 high school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse players. First off, we head to land of Lincoln by looking at the top players from Illinois. In order to compile our list, we consulted with high school coaches, club programs, and a host of online recruiting sites to compile our list.

Don’t see your name on the list? Leave a comment, include a highlight video, and your commitment. You can also use it as bulletin board material as the off-season ramps up.

Illinois Players to Watch: In-State Players

Keep an eye on Illinois In-State Players in 2024, with a particular focus on Wheaton Academy. The Warriors clinched their program’s inaugural state championship in 2023, defeating St. Viator with a 17-9 score.

Three players who contributed to that triumphant team have made it onto our list. We’ve categorized these players by their positions, provided information about their high school teams, and highlighted their college commitments. Click on each of the players name to see their highlights.

Attack

Defenseman/Long Stick Middies

Midfielders

Goalies

Name Pos Class High School Commitment Johnny Carrington G 2024 Wheaton Academy Siena Daniel Dorszewski G 2024 Palatine High School Hofstra August Silver G 2024 Lake Forest High School Quinnipiac

Face Offs

Illinois Players to Watch: Out-of-state Players

Some of the Illinois talent will be playing for out-of-state teams in 2024. Many of these players are taking their post-graduate year at some of the top prep schools in the country in preparation for their college careers.

Attack

Name Pos Class High School Commitment Ben Dale A 2024 Millbrook School Providence AJ Serna A 2024 Western Reserve Academy Air Force

Defenseman/Long Stick Middies

Midfielders

Name Pos Class High School Commitment Leo Izquierdo M 2024 Western Reserve Academy Marquette Beau Ryan M 2024 Episcopal High School Tufts

Goalies

Face Offs

Name Pos Class High School Commitment Tay Rodriguez FO 2025 Culver Academy Michigan

