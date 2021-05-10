Join Lacrosse Reference’s 2021 NCAA Lacrosse Bracket Challenge

The 2021 NCAA men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments are set, and that means it’s time to fill out your bracket!
This year, our friends at LacrosseReference are hosting their “May Madness” bracket challenge. The top bracket will earn a free year-long subscription to LacrosseReference PRO, which features advanced analytics and exclusive insights into the world of college lacrosse.
2021 NCAA Men’s Division I Matchups
1 North Carolina vs. Monmouth
2 Duke vs. High Point
3 Maryland vs. Vermont
4 Virginia vs. Bryant
5 Georgetown vs. Syracuse
6 Notre Dame vs. Drexel
7 Denver vs. Loyola Maryland
8 Lehigh vs. Rutgers
2021 NCAA Women’s Division I Matchups
James Madison vs. Johns Hopkins
Winner plays North Carolina
Drexel vs. Rutgers
Towson vs. Stony Brook
Notre Dame vs. Robert Morris
Virginia vs. UConn
UMass vs. Temple
Boston College vs. Fairfield
Loyola vs. Hofstra
Winner plays Syracuse
Jacksonville vs. Vanderbilt
Mercer vs. Florida
Duke vs. Mount St. Mary’s
Maryland vs. High Point
Stanford vs. Denver
Winner plays Northwestern
The deadline to fill out a bracket is 12:00 PM ET on May 14 for the women’s tournament and 12:00 PM ET on May 15 for the men’s tournament. Compete with fellow Lacrosse Playground fans by entering our bracket challenge groups below:
