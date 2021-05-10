Join Lacrosse Reference’s 2021 NCAA Lacrosse Bracket Challenge

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson is joined by 2017 Goaltender of the Year in the NLL with the Colorado Mammoth, 2014 World Games MVP and gold medalist with Team Canada and the newest member of the Waterdogs in the PLL, Dillon Ward. Dillon discusses playing at the Hill Academy and Bellarmine, and how it helped prepare him for the pros, explains how he’s been training for his return with the Colorado Mammoth during the long NLL layover, and expresses his excitement in being traded to Waterdogs LC. He also discusses the origins of #TradeWard, what it’s like playing for Team Canada and his favorite misspelling of his name.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

