Juniors Open Day Two Standouts

On Saturday, the weather dramatically cooled off and because the athletes were only asked to play two games, they could really go full throttle during the day.
Lleyton Hall – Attack – Tampa Jesuit – 3d Florida
Andrew Cook – Goalie – Torrey Pines – West Coast Starz
Brad Piffath – Defense – Malvern Prep – Freedom
Mason Szewcyzk – Midfield – Culver – True Illinois
Connor Kelly – LSM – Don Bosco Prep – NJ Riot
Owen Horning – Attack – Georgetown Prep – Next Level
Cody Collier – Attack – Calvert Hall – FCA Blue
Blake Washburn – Attack – Torrey Pines – West Coast Starz
Gregory Gaspar – Defense – Calvert Hall – FCA Blue
Luke Macaluso – Attack – Culver – Mad Dog
Ryder Lewis – Midfield – Dublin Coffman – Resolute
Kevin Morrow – LSM – Lawrenceville
Freddy Fowler – Attack – Gonzaga – DC Express
Noah Ramirez – Midfield – Culver – Ironhorse
Ross Prince – Face Off – Springside Chestnut Hill – Freedom
Jake Anzelone – Defense – Seaford – Legacy
Kyle Bilello – Midfield – St. Anthony’s – Express
Jared Maznik – Midfield – Western Reserve – West Coast Starz
Click here for day one standouts.
Long Island Lacrosse Journal is on site with great interviews and photographs.
Extended coverage will continue this week.
