Juniors Open Day Two Standouts

June 19, 2022 / Lacrosse Playground /

On Saturday, the weather dramatically cooled off and because the athletes were only asked to play two games, they could really go full throttle during the day.

Lleyton Hall – Attack – Tampa Jesuit – 3d Florida

Andrew Cook – Goalie – Torrey Pines – West Coast Starz

Brad Piffath – Defense – Malvern Prep – Freedom

Mason Szewcyzk – Midfield – Culver – True Illinois

Connor Kelly – LSM – Don Bosco Prep – NJ Riot

Owen Horning – Attack – Georgetown Prep – Next Level

Cody Collier – Attack – Calvert Hall – FCA Blue

Blake Washburn – Attack – Torrey Pines – West Coast Starz

Gregory Gaspar – Defense – Calvert Hall – FCA Blue

Luke Macaluso – Attack – Culver – Mad Dog

Ryder Lewis – Midfield – Dublin Coffman – Resolute 

Kevin Morrow – LSM – Lawrenceville 

Freddy Fowler – Attack – Gonzaga – DC Express

Noah Ramirez – Midfield – Culver – Ironhorse

Ross Prince – Face Off – Springside Chestnut Hill – Freedom

Jake Anzelone – Defense – Seaford – Legacy

Kyle Bilello – Midfield – St. Anthony’s – Express

Jared Maznik – Midfield – Western Reserve – West Coast Starz 

