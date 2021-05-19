Jules Heningburg: Returning to the Field with Redwoods LC and Making an Impact with the Black Lacrosse Alliance (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #145)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson is joined by Redwoods LC star and recurring guest Jules Heningburg. He discusses his preparation for the upcoming PLL season after a lengthy offseason, signing with the New England Black Wolves (now Albany FireWolves) and how playing box lacrosse has helped him elevate his game, and building a more inclusive lacrosse community through the Black Lacrosse Alliance. He also discusses the offseason additions to Redwoods LC, training the next generation of players through his company Mission Primed, his current Epoch lacrosse stick setup and who he thinks should be on the cover of a PLL video game.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

