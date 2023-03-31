Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeast Notebook

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket

Roswell is Dialed In

Roswell (Ga.) who had been one the most dominant teams in the Peach State this season. Led by

the senior trio that includes attackmen Hill Plunkett (Army West Point) and Alex Lobel

(Michigan), as well as faceoff/midfielder Myles Quandt (Towson), the Hornets came into last

week with an 11-0 record that included a dominant 13-6 win over perennial power Lambert (Ga.)

earlier in the month.

However, the Hornets undefeated streak was snapped last week as they fell 10-9 on the road

against Walton (Ga.) in tight Tuesday night contest.

Hill Plunkett got Roswell on the board in the opening seconds of the game and Myles Quandt

followed up with a goal of his own minutes later to give the Hornets the early 2-0 lead.

Nolan Elwart would get space from his man above GLE and put in the first score of the night for

Walton with 8:51 remaining in the opening frame. Man-up scores from Gray Casey and Elwart

helped the Raiders tie things up at 3-3 with 3:27 in the first quarter before goals coming from

Carl Dagher Davis Kambies pushed them ahead 5-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Keeping up the pace, the Raiders would be able to extend that lead to 8-5 at the half and entered

the final stanza with a 9-6 advantage.

Early in the fourth, Roswell had a nearly three minute possession where they got off multiple

shots, but hit everything except for the net. A successful ride gave them possession back quick

and they came up empty again.

After coming up empty early in the frame, Alex Lobel would take the comeback effort into his

own hands. He converted on a low-angle look from distance at the 6:36 mark to trim the Walton

lead to 9-7. The senior would score on an unsettled situation following a faceoff win and then

swam through a pair of Walton defenders for a nice bouncer. That third goal gave Lobel a hat

trick on the day and cut the Walton lead to 10-9 with 3:29 left.

At the 2:57 mark, Lobel would get one more great look on cage as he intercepted a pass on the

ride before taking a few steps and firing. Walton goalie Charlie Meyer was there for the shot-

stuffing save. On the next possession, Lobel found a wide open Ezra Moore (Bellarmine) on the

wing with just under 1:30 left but once again Meyer was there for the stop.

Unable to completely run out the clock in that final minute and change, the Walton defense was

tasked with making one more defensive stand. The Hornets tried to draw up a game-tying score

our of a timeout with 20 seconds left but the Raiders would hold, forcing only a wide shot before

time expired.

Elwart led the Raiders in the win with four goals while Casey, Dagher, and Oliver Skeean each

had two scores.

Walton later fell to Lassiter (Ga.) 3-2 on Saturday while Roswell suffered its second loss of the

season, losing 15-11 against Tar Heel State power Cannon (N.C.).

Shamrocks Get Rolling

After an 0-2 mark the week before at the Catholic School Lacrosse Tournament, losing to

Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) and Charlotte Catholic (N.C.), Trinity (Ky.) got back in the win column

last week with a pair of big wins.

The Shamrocks hosted South Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday night and took down the Dragons 15-10.

Leading just 4-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Shamrocks were able to pull ahead 7-4 at the

half and built on that as they outscored the Dragons 8-6 in the final two frames to earn the five-

goal victory.

Noah Hollister led Trinity with four goals in the victory.

On Saturday afternoon, the Shamrocks earned an even bigger win as they took down Volunteer

State foe Montgomery Bell (Tenn.). While the visiting Big Red, who had beaten Bluegrass

power St. Xavier (Ky.) 6-5 on Friday, took the early 3-2 lead, a pair of consecutive Andrew

Welch goals gave the Shamrocks the lead and helped them to head into the half with a 7-5 edge.

Trinity was able to pull away further in the second half, taking an 11-6 lead into the final frame

and winning the contest 13-9. Andrew Welch had four goals for the Shamrocks in the win.

The two big wins proceed what will be the biggest game of the season for the Shamrocks next

week as they head to face arch-rival St. Xavier. The Shamrocks haven’t beaten the Tigers since a

regular season 8-6 win in 2018. That victory, as well as an 11-9, state championship win over the

Tigers are the last two wins any team in Kentucky has over St. Xavier.

South Carolina and Florida Powers Clash

Lucy Beckham (S.C.) won its first state title in just the school’s second year of existence last

season. This year, with one of the most talented roster in the state once again, the Bengals are

looking to repeat and have significantly upped their schedule with strong out-of-state tests.

The Bengals proved a lot last week with wins over rival Wando (S.C.) and Episcopal School of

Dallas (Texas). They continued their tough stretch this week as they headed to Jacksonville to

take on Ponte Vedra (Fla.) and Bolles (Fla.).



First playing Ponte Vedra on Friday night, the Bengals defeated the Sharks 12-10. On Sunday

they faced Bolles in the Rivalry on The River event and fell 11-9 in a game where the Bulldogs

came back from down 9-7 entering the fourth quarter.



Garrett Jobe (Queens) was a difference maker for the Bulldogs in the contest with 13

saves.

Others Notes

Vestavia Hills (Ala.) beat Mountain Brook (Ala.) 13-10 on Monday, snapping the Spartans’ 31-

game winning streak, which was one of the longest in the South and one of the longest in the

nation.

Middle Creek (N.C.) defeated Apex Friendship (N.C.) and Hoggard (N.C.) last week to extend

their winning streak to 25. A big date with fellow unbeaten in-state foe Cannon (N.C.) awaits

this weekend.

West Forsyth (Ga.) beat Lambert (Ga.) to move to 12-10. The Wolverines’ balanced offense

headlined by James Davidson (VMI commit), Grey Brockman (Mercer commit), and Will Zylstra

(Mercer commit) has helped the Wolverines to a 12-0 record thus far.

Southlake (Texas) topped Westlake (Texas) 11-9 in a major Lone Star State clash.

Upcoming Games to Watch

Friday, March 31

Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) vs Jesuit Dallas (Texas)

