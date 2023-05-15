Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeastern Notebook

This post is sponsored by DadChef created by former a Buffalo high school lacrosse player now specializing in helping dads be better cooks and chefs for their families.

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket

Roswell Captures State Title

For the first time since winning back to back tiles in 2014 and 2015, Roswell (Ga.) is brining

home the hardware as state champions.

The Hornets defeated Allatoona (Ga.) 17-10 on Saturday afternoon to claim the 5-6A GHSA

title. It is the third state championship for the school in lacrosse.

Myles Quandt (Towson signee) won the opening faceoff for Roswell, took it right down the

middle of the field, and fed Alex Lobel (Michigan signee) for the opening goal just nine seconds

into the contest. Quandt won the ensuing possession and before even the first minute had

milked off the clock it was a 2-0 Roswell lead. Ezra Moore dodged from the left side and got to

the inside for that score goal of the game.

Roswell never slowed down, taking a 6-3 lead into the second frame and a 10-6 advantage into

the half.

Where the Hornets really put things away was in the third quarter. Lobel opened the frame with

his sixth goal of the day just over a minute into the second half before Moore earned himself a

hat trick minutes later to make it a 12-6 contest. The Hornets added three more scores to get

ahead 15-6 with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.

Late in the third, Allatonna broke their dry spell as Brayden Fountain (Navy commit) put one

home off a rebound. Fountain netted another score with just 54 seconds left in the frame,

putting an exclamation mark on a Pirates’ transition sequence. A successful trade early in the

fourth led to another Pirates score and cut the deficit to six (15-9). That short spurt, however,

was as much momentum as the Pirates would get the remainder of the game.

Roswell added a pair in the fourth quarter and were able to hold off any Allatoona effort to ensure

the seven-goal victory.

West Forsyth Completes Magical Season

Saturday afternoon saw traditional Peach State power Lambert (Ga.) go head to head with West

Forsyth (Ga.) in the 7A state title game. It was a rematch of a regular season meeting that saw

the Wolverines knock off the Longhorns in a one-goal (10-9) battle.

The postseason meeting between these two proved to be just as much of a battle as the

Wolverines of West Forsyth took down the Longhorns off Lambert via an 11-9 victory to win the

first state title in program history.

After nearly six straight minutes of defensive lacrosse dominating the opening, Sean Pepple got

into the heart of the Lambert defense and put home an off balance shot to get the party started

for West Forsyth. It wasn’t long until the Wolverines struck once more as James Davidson (VMI

commit) score on the ensuing possession to make it a 2-0 game. Later in the frame, Davidson

sent home a rocket from the left side to make it a 3-0 West Forsyth lead at the end of those first

12 minutes of play.

It continued to be a game dominated by West Forsyth through the early portion of the second

quarter as the Wolverines pulled ahead 5-1. However, Lambert wouldn’t stay dormant for long.

A successful ride led to a Lambert score to make it a 5-2 game.

On the ensuing possession, Kevin Connolly sent home a rocket from up top to cut the deficit to two (5-3) with 7:50 left in the half.

While West Forsyth would get one back not too long after, Lambert was able to cut the lead

down to one in the final minutes and make it 6-5 game heading into the break.

The back and forth nature of the contest held through the third quarter as things were all knotted

at 8-8 entering the final frame. Jack Schenkemeyer got a feed from X and ripped one home with

10:02 left. Davidson threw a hitch on the left win, took a fee steps to the middle, and put one

home to pull the Wolverines ahead 10-2 once more.

West Forsyth’s early fourth quarter stretch proved to be the moment they needed to break the

stalemate and pull ahead late for the win. Schenkemeyer got the Wolverines to 11 with 5:24 left.

📖 That’s the conclusion of the #2023 lacrosse season. Your @WestBoysLAX Wolverines are crowned champions – defeating the Lambert Longhorns 11-9 bringing in a new era of WFHS Lax.



WHAT. A. GAME.



This is what sports are all about. 🏆



📺 Stay tuned as we drop the @laxdotcom… pic.twitter.com/GGdqCOLtDw — GAS Digital Productions (@gasdigitalprod) May 13, 2023

Highland Park Reins Supreme in The Lone Star State

Around this time last year, Mike Pressler was retiring from college coaching and packing up his

bags for the Lone Star State. Nearly a year later the longtime coach has added a THSLL state

championship to his resume.

Following an 8-6 victory over Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) on Saturday night in the

semifinals, Highland Park (Texas) knocked off The Woodlands (Texas) in a 14-11 comeback

victory to win the AA state title on Sunday.

Trailing 8-5 at the half, the Scots would got on to outscore the Highlanders 9-2 in the final two

frames to secure the comeback win.

Parker Addison took it from behind the cage on a restart and found an open Paxton Smith up

top for the high to low score that got the Scots’ big second half run effort going. Later in the

frame, Smith dodged from the high right win before rolling back and putting home a bouncer to

make it a 9-7 game. Addison had an outside score, Harris Sands put one home on a man-up

opportunity, and Duncan Zielke got on the board all before the end of the third to pull the Scits

ahead 10-9.

A Ben Abel (Loyola commit) save early in the fourth quarter led to a possession on the other

end for the Scots that ended with Zielke being left alone on the inside for the finish to make it an

11-9 contest. While a Ridge Crouch score minutes later cut the Highlanders deficits to one (11-

10) it would be their last goal of the day as that Abel-anchored defense continued to stand tall

through the final frame.

Dalton Harris capped a Highland Park transition sequence before Addison did so minutes later.

Addison would put home the final goal of the day to help the Scots pull away late and secure the

victory.

Other Notes

Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) and McCallie (Tenn.) have advanced to the TSLA D2 AA title game.

Trinity (Ky.) and St. Xavier (Ky.) both advanced out of their districts and are set to potentially

meet in the KSLL semifinals this coming Wednesday.

Middle Creek (N.C.), Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.), Lake Norman (N.C.), and Charlotte Catholic

(N.C.) have advance to the NCHSAA 4A final four.

Cannon (N.C.), Durham Academy (N.C.), Christ School (N.C.), and Providence Day (N.C.) have

advanced to the NCISAA final four.

Springdale United Lacrosse (Ark.) topped Bentonville (Ark.) 9-7 to capture the Natural State

championship and deny the Tigers a three-peat.

