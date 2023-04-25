Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeastern Notebook

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket
Georgia Foreshadowing
In what could very well have been a preview of the Georgia 5A-6A state championship
contest, Roswell (Ga.) defeated Blessed Trinity (Ga.) 17-16 in the final regular season
game for both squads.
Roswell ends the regular season with a 15-3 record, while Blessed Trinity enters the
postseason with a 16-1 mark as that loss to Roswell was its first of the year.
What was arguably the most highly-anticipated contest in the Peach State this spring
did not disappoint. After an even first quarter that saw things all knotted at 5-5, Roswell
would begin to gain the momentum needed to pull away.
Freshman Kaden Parla dodged on his man from up top, broke free, and put home a
score to make it a 6-5 game early in the second. The freshman’s score would prove to
be the spark of a strong frame for the Hornets. Riding on the backs of faceoffmen Kyle
O’Neil and Myles Quandt (Towson signee), Roswell would sprint ahead to take an 11-6
advantage late in the half.
Blessed Trinity, however, wouldn’t go down that easy. Deldrick Franklin scored in
transition with 2:51 left in the second frame to spark a 3-0 Titans run to end the half.
Michael Read followed with a low-to-high rip from the wing minutes later. Liam
Brubacher put home one at the buzzer to make it an 11-9 game at the break.
A pair of scores from Luke Hicks bookended a four-goal third quarter for the Hornets.
Scores from Ezra Moore and Hill Plunkett (Army West Point commit) came in between.
That stretch paced Roswell through the third and helped them stay ahead 15-13
entering the fourth.
Blessed Trinity got within one early in the fourth, but Plunkett was there to counter for
Roswell. The Titans, however, struck back with two more of their own and would tie
things up on man-up score with 4:35 left. However, Plunkett would play hero once more
for the Hornets as he beat his man on the wing, took a few steps up, and stung the back
of the cage for the eventual game-winner with 1:36 remaining.
Plunkett led the way for Roswell in the win with five goals. Liam Brubacher had six goals
for Blessed Trinity.
In the 5A-6A State Tournament, the Hornets and Titans are on opposite sides of the
bracket and could see each other for a rematch in the state title game.
OT Thriller in The Tar Heel State
Through this point of the season, Cannon (N.C.) and Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) have
been two of a handful of teams to elevate themselves to another level in the Tar Heel
State. Coming into last week, the Cougars lone in-state loss was to Charlotte Catholic
(N.C.) while the Crusaders hadn’t lost to a sole in the Tar Heel State.
While that second statement remains true, the first is no longer as Cardinal Gibbons
topped Cannon 9-8 in overtime in a Saturday afternoon thriller.
A tight game the entire way, the two sides were deadlocked at 3-3 coming out of the first
frame and 4-4 at the half.
Will Crispino (Middlebury commit) and Brevin Wilson (North Carolina commit) put up the
first two goals of the second half to pull the Cougars ahead 6-4 at the 6:25 mark of the
third. Cardinal Gibbons, however, answered fairly quickly as Justin Conly was able to
get into the heart of the defense for a goal on the doorstep to make it a 6-5 game. That
back and fourth nature ensued for the remainder of the game.
Ayden Turner (Washington & Lee commit) blew past his defender on a restart from the
right sideline to tie things up at 7-7 for Cardinal Gibbons. It was the first tie since the
half. Turner would put home another one with time running down to make it an 8-7 in
favor of the Crusaders with less than minute left.
Cannon won the faceoff, and on the ensuing possession Brevin Wilson would take it
from behind, drive to the island, and pull a question mark dodge for the game-tying and
overtime-forcing score with 22.9 on the clock.
A Wilson shot was stopped with 1:13 left in overtime. Freshman midfielder Fletcher
Vaughn bolted down field on the fast break, received a long pass in the open field, took
a few steps in, and sent home the game-winner.
Ayden Turner led Cardinal Gibbons with a hat trick.
Memphis University Tops Christian Brothers
When his name was called, junior Jack Fortas answered. The attackman twice drove
from X, beat his man, and put one home on the doorstep during the fourth quarter of
play. Fortas’ first score made it an 8-8 game. His second made it a 9-8 contest and
proved to be the game-winner for Memphis University School (Tenn.) as they defeated
crosstown rival Christian Brothers (Tenn.) in a one-score battle.
The Owls took a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead 5-4 at the
half. However, they found themselves down 8-7 entering the fourth quarter after a big
third frame from the Purple Wave in which they outscore the owls 4-2.
Down the stretch, Christian Brothers have multiple looks and opportunities to tie things
up and possibly force overtime. However, the Memphis University defense held strong
and turned back any effort during those final minutes to seal the deal.
State Championship Predictions
The playoffs are underway in both Florida and South Carolina. In Georgia, the postseason is on
the horizon with things beginning this week.
Here are my state championship predictions for those states who have begun postseason play:
Florida
1A: Bolles – Led by an attack duo of by of juniors in Daylin John-Hill (Jacksonville commit) and
Gavin Boree (High Point commit) that combined for 228 points in the regular season and
featuring a defense anchored a 52% save percentage goalie in Garrett Jobe (Queens signee).
Bolles is unbeaten against teams from the Sunshine State.
2A: Lake Mary – Mitchell Campbell and Cade Harshbarger (North Carolina commit) put up 57
and 46 points, respectively, during the regular season to lead a Rams team who is unbeaten.
Although their path to a title won’t be easy with a likely rematch with Ponte Vedra, whom they
beat 9-8 in OT in February, likely coming in the regional final.
South Carolina
4A: Christ Church Episcopal – After losing in the title game to Lucy Beckham last spring, the
Cavaliers look to be a team ton a revenge tour. They went 15-1 during the regular season with
no losses to fellow Palmetto State teams. The return of sophomore Hudson McCarthy, who was
named the Upperstate Attackman of the Year as a freshman last spring, from injury in late
March has injected even more talent into this already dominant team.
5A: Wando – It haas’t been as dominant of a season for the Warriors, but they are still the
defending champions from last season and the most decorated program in the state with seven
titles to their name. Senior Garrett Mayer (Rhodes signee) has led the way for the Warriors this
season as he had 57 points in the regular season.
Georgia
7A: Lambert – The Longhorns are the most dominant program in the state so it would only
make sense that they win the first ever separate 7A state title.
5A-6A: Roswell – Expect a battle between Roswell and Blessed Trinity to decide this one. With
the Hornets being headlined by the attack line of Hill Plunkett (Army West Point commit), Alex
Lobel (Michigan signee), and Ezra Moore, I feel its Roswell’s year.
1A-4A: Wesleyan – Senior Lawson Jones (50G/30A) and sophomore Jameson Meyer
(46G/27A) have put up 80 and 73 points to lead a Wesleyan squad who’s only loss came early
in the year and has looked practically unbeatable ever since.
Games to Watch
Thursday, April 27
Lake Norman (N.C.) vs Cannon (N.C.)
Jesuit Dallas (Texas) vs Southlake (Texas)
Friday, April 28
Highland Park (Texas) vs Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas)
McCallie (Tenn.) vs Montgomery Bell (Tenn.)
Louisville Collegiate (Ky.) vs Lexington Catholic (Ky.)
