Lacrosse Bucket’s Southeastern Notebook

Editor’s Note: guest post by Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket

Georgia Foreshadowing

In what could very well have been a preview of the Georgia 5A-6A state championship

contest, Roswell (Ga.) defeated Blessed Trinity (Ga.) 17-16 in the final regular season

game for both squads.

Roswell ends the regular season with a 15-3 record, while Blessed Trinity enters the

postseason with a 16-1 mark as that loss to Roswell was its first of the year.

What was arguably the most highly-anticipated contest in the Peach State this spring

did not disappoint. After an even first quarter that saw things all knotted at 5-5, Roswell

would begin to gain the momentum needed to pull away.

Freshman Kaden Parla dodged on his man from up top, broke free, and put home a

score to make it a 6-5 game early in the second. The freshman’s score would prove to

be the spark of a strong frame for the Hornets. Riding on the backs of faceoffmen Kyle

O’Neil and Myles Quandt (Towson signee), Roswell would sprint ahead to take an 11-6

advantage late in the half.

Blessed Trinity, however, wouldn’t go down that easy. Deldrick Franklin scored in

transition with 2:51 left in the second frame to spark a 3-0 Titans run to end the half.

Michael Read followed with a low-to-high rip from the wing minutes later. Liam

Brubacher put home one at the buzzer to make it an 11-9 game at the break.

A pair of scores from Luke Hicks bookended a four-goal third quarter for the Hornets.

Scores from Ezra Moore and Hill Plunkett (Army West Point commit) came in between.

That stretch paced Roswell through the third and helped them stay ahead 15-13

entering the fourth.

Blessed Trinity got within one early in the fourth, but Plunkett was there to counter for

Roswell. The Titans, however, struck back with two more of their own and would tie

things up on man-up score with 4:35 left. However, Plunkett would play hero once more

for the Hornets as he beat his man on the wing, took a few steps up, and stung the back

of the cage for the eventual game-winner with 1:36 remaining.

As expected @RoswellMensLax and @BTTitansAD are in a shootout…looking like it's going to be a classic!! #lacrosse pic.twitter.com/yJXyRH6tNS — Prep Sports Nation (@ps_nation_) April 21, 2023

Plunkett led the way for Roswell in the win with five goals. Liam Brubacher had six goals

for Blessed Trinity.

In the 5A-6A State Tournament, the Hornets and Titans are on opposite sides of the

bracket and could see each other for a rematch in the state title game.

OT Thriller in The Tar Heel State

Through this point of the season, Cannon (N.C.) and Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) have

been two of a handful of teams to elevate themselves to another level in the Tar Heel

State. Coming into last week, the Cougars lone in-state loss was to Charlotte Catholic

(N.C.) while the Crusaders hadn’t lost to a sole in the Tar Heel State.

While that second statement remains true, the first is no longer as Cardinal Gibbons

topped Cannon 9-8 in overtime in a Saturday afternoon thriller.

A tight game the entire way, the two sides were deadlocked at 3-3 coming out of the first

frame and 4-4 at the half.

Will Crispino (Middlebury commit) and Brevin Wilson (North Carolina commit) put up the

first two goals of the second half to pull the Cougars ahead 6-4 at the 6:25 mark of the

third. Cardinal Gibbons, however, answered fairly quickly as Justin Conly was able to

get into the heart of the defense for a goal on the doorstep to make it a 6-5 game. That

back and fourth nature ensued for the remainder of the game.

Brevin Wilson (Cannon) summer highlight

Ayden Turner (Washington & Lee commit) blew past his defender on a restart from the

right sideline to tie things up at 7-7 for Cardinal Gibbons. It was the first tie since the

half. Turner would put home another one with time running down to make it an 8-7 in

favor of the Crusaders with less than minute left.

Cannon won the faceoff, and on the ensuing possession Brevin Wilson would take it

from behind, drive to the island, and pull a question mark dodge for the game-tying and

overtime-forcing score with 22.9 on the clock.

A Wilson shot was stopped with 1:13 left in overtime. Freshman midfielder Fletcher

Vaughn bolted down field on the fast break, received a long pass in the open field, took

a few steps in, and sent home the game-winner.

Ayden Turner led Cardinal Gibbons with a hat trick.

Memphis University Tops Christian Brothers

When his name was called, junior Jack Fortas answered. The attackman twice drove

from X, beat his man, and put one home on the doorstep during the fourth quarter of

play. Fortas’ first score made it an 8-8 game. His second made it a 9-8 contest and

proved to be the game-winner for Memphis University School (Tenn.) as they defeated

crosstown rival Christian Brothers (Tenn.) in a one-score battle.

The Owls took a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead 5-4 at the

half. However, they found themselves down 8-7 entering the fourth quarter after a big

third frame from the Purple Wave in which they outscore the owls 4-2.

Down the stretch, Christian Brothers have multiple looks and opportunities to tie things

up and possibly force overtime. However, the Memphis University defense held strong

and turned back any effort during those final minutes to seal the deal.

State Championship Predictions

The playoffs are underway in both Florida and South Carolina. In Georgia, the postseason is on

the horizon with things beginning this week.

Here are my state championship predictions for those states who have begun postseason play:

Florida

1A: Bolles – Led by an attack duo of by of juniors in Daylin John-Hill (Jacksonville commit) and

Gavin Boree (High Point commit) that combined for 228 points in the regular season and

featuring a defense anchored a 52% save percentage goalie in Garrett Jobe (Queens signee).

Bolles is unbeaten against teams from the Sunshine State.

2A: Lake Mary – Mitchell Campbell and Cade Harshbarger (North Carolina commit) put up 57

and 46 points, respectively, during the regular season to lead a Rams team who is unbeaten.

Although their path to a title won’t be easy with a likely rematch with Ponte Vedra, whom they

beat 9-8 in OT in February, likely coming in the regional final.

South Carolina

4A: Christ Church Episcopal – After losing in the title game to Lucy Beckham last spring, the

Cavaliers look to be a team ton a revenge tour. They went 15-1 during the regular season with

no losses to fellow Palmetto State teams. The return of sophomore Hudson McCarthy, who was

named the Upperstate Attackman of the Year as a freshman last spring, from injury in late

March has injected even more talent into this already dominant team.

5A: Wando – It haas’t been as dominant of a season for the Warriors, but they are still the

defending champions from last season and the most decorated program in the state with seven

titles to their name. Senior Garrett Mayer (Rhodes signee) has led the way for the Warriors this

season as he had 57 points in the regular season.

Georgia

7A: Lambert – The Longhorns are the most dominant program in the state so it would only

make sense that they win the first ever separate 7A state title.

5A-6A: Roswell – Expect a battle between Roswell and Blessed Trinity to decide this one. With

the Hornets being headlined by the attack line of Hill Plunkett (Army West Point commit), Alex

Lobel (Michigan signee), and Ezra Moore, I feel its Roswell’s year.

1A-4A: Wesleyan – Senior Lawson Jones (50G/30A) and sophomore Jameson Meyer

(46G/27A) have put up 80 and 73 points to lead a Wesleyan squad who’s only loss came early

in the year and has looked practically unbeatable ever since.

Games to Watch

Thursday, April 27

Lake Norman (N.C.) vs Cannon (N.C.)

Jesuit Dallas (Texas) vs Southlake (Texas)

Friday, April 28

Highland Park (Texas) vs Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas)

McCallie (Tenn.) vs Montgomery Bell (Tenn.)

Louisville Collegiate (Ky.) vs Lexington Catholic (Ky.)

