Lacrosse Playground Announces Content Partnership with Trilogy Lacrosse

Today, Lacrosse Playground, home of the largest lacrosse podcast network, announced a content partnership with Trilogy Lacrosse, the leader in lacrosse events and education.

As part of the content partnership, Lacrosse Playground and Trilogy Lacrosse will work together to produce season two of the Trilogy Lacrosse Theater, the fourth podcast in the Lacrosse Playground Podcast Network. Trilogy Lacrosse Theater, a video/podcast series hosted by former MLL and NLL pros Mitch Belisle and Ryan Boyle, features interviews with the biggest names in college and pro lacrosse, as well as film breakdowns with the athletes themselves. Additionally, Lacrosse Playground and Trilogy Lacrosse will work together to produce a variety of other content, including appearances on the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast and educational resources on the game of lacrosse.

“We are excited to partner with Trilogy Lacrosse and welcome the Trilogy Lacrosse Theater as our network’s fourth podcast,” Lacrosse Playground editor-in-chief and coordinating producer Hutton Jackson said. “The wealth of lacrosse experience and knowledge that Ryan Boyle and Mitch Belisle possess will be a huge asset to our platform and will aid in our mission of creating a community that caters to both new and seasoned lacrosse fans.”

“Trilogy Lacrosse Theater has been an incredible opportunity to re-connect and talk lacrosse with some of the game’s biggest names,” Trilogy partner Mitch Belisle said. “By joining the Lacrosse Playground Podcast Network, we are excited to reach even more passionate lacrosse fans and to keep the conversations going in season two.”

Ryan Boyle will appear on the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast this April to preview the upcoming Premier Lacrosse League season and provide analysis on the 2021 PLL College Draft. Additionally, the first 31 episodes of the Trilogy Lacrosse Theater are currently available on LacrossePlayground.com, Lacrosse Playground’s YouTube channel and every major podcast platform. Season two of the Trilogy Lacrosse Theater is currently in production and will debut later this spring.

About Trilogy Lacrosse

Founded in 2005, Trilogy Lacrosse is a national company with a best-in-class reputation in educational programming and event management. The organization has a unique blend of established lacrosse insiders and professional event operators. Everyone in the organization is united by a passion for excellence and for positively impacting the future of the sport.

About Lacrosse Playground

Lacrosse Playground was founded in 2009 as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads and quickly became the main source for stringing tutorials and sneak peeks at the latest lacrosse gear. In 2021, Lacrosse Playground relaunched with a greater emphasis on showcasing the lifestyles and personalities of lacrosse, providing insights on betting and fantasy lacrosse and spotlighting the latest gear trends through articles, videos and podcasts.

Check out season one of the Trilogy Lacrosse Theater on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts.