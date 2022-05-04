LAX ON LI May Training and Summer Camp

May 4, 2022

WE ARE EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE NASSAU IS BACK AND WE HAVE ADDED TRAINING FOR SATURDAYS IN SUFFOLK! 

Thank you for your support in April as we trial ran a new way of registering. We have decided as a training company to go back to the old way where you pay for your specific day.

A few reasons. We want our group training to have at least 6-8 people to ensure proper rep counts and the ability to be in an environment where you are working alongside of other players. We believe group training is a better method of training than privates as you are elevating your game by training with other athletes. We also feel that there needs to be a commitment to a specific training calendar.

While we will allow pops in and definitely help work out conflicts, we do feel that we want our athletes to commit to specific days with specific Master Coaches. With that said, hurry, and sign up for May!

As always, we ensure 1:8 coaching rations and the best training experience on Long Island.

To register, please click here.

LAX ON LI SUMMER CAMP IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!

This year, we are starting off the summer right with our love of lax! Coach Windsor and our 2022 Lax On Elite alumni will be hosting summer camp from June 27-29th! Open to all girls 5-14 years old.

Camp is capped so please register early to claim your spot.

To register, please click here.

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

