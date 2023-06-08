Midwest Prime Mini Preview

The summer circuit kicks off this weekend just outside of Cincinnati with Trilogy’s Midwest Prime.

The following clubs are participating in the 2024 Division:

Resolute Cincinatti

True Indiana

Headlines (OH)

Steelehead (IL)

Atlanta Kings

Premier Lacrosse Group (OH)

Nitro HS

Rockwood United

True Ohio

Lighting 2024 Gold

Bandits (MI)

Indy Elite

Commonwealth Kings (KY)

Yeti Black (IL)

True Pittsburgh

Premier Lacrosse Group (MI)

Second City (IL)

Schools attending the tournament:

Carthage College
LaGrange College
Westminster College
Trine University
Colorado College
North Central College
Albion College
Lindenwood
Quincy University
Marietta College
Lincoln Memorial University
Benedictine University
Otterbein University
College of Wooster
Capital University
Virginia Wesleyan University
Kalamazoo College
Lewis University
Baldwin Wallace University
Transylvania University
Centre College
Hilbert College
Lawrence University
Adrian College
Ohio Northern University
Muskingum University
Concordia University Ann Arbor
Northwood University
Anderson University (IN)
DePauw University
Columbia College
University of the Cumberlands

