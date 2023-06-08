Midwest Prime Mini Preview

The summer circuit kicks off this weekend just outside of Cincinnati with Trilogy’s Midwest Prime.

The following clubs are participating in the 2024 Division:

Resolute Cincinatti

True Indiana

Headlines (OH)

Steelehead (IL)

Atlanta Kings

Premier Lacrosse Group (OH)

Nitro HS

Rockwood United

True Ohio

Lighting 2024 Gold

Bandits (MI)

Indy Elite

Commonwealth Kings (KY)

Yeti Black (IL)

True Pittsburgh

Premier Lacrosse Group (MI)

Second City (IL)

Schools attending the tournament:

Carthage College LaGrange College Westminster College Trine University Colorado College North Central College Albion College Lindenwood Quincy University Marietta College Lincoln Memorial University Benedictine University Otterbein University College of Wooster Capital University Virginia Wesleyan University Kalamazoo College Lewis University Baldwin Wallace University Transylvania University Centre College Hilbert College Lawrence University Adrian College Ohio Northern University Muskingum University Concordia University Ann Arbor Northwood University Anderson University (IN) DePauw University Columbia College University of the Cumberlands

