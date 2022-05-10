Minnesota High School Rankings May 10 Powered by Team Minnesota

May 10, 2022 / Lacrosse Playground /

Lacrosse Playground and Team Minnesota are excited to present a weekly high school poll for Minnesota boys’ and girls’ programs.

Girls

  1. Prior Lake
  2. Chanhassen
  3. Edina
  4. Lakeville South
  5. Rosemount
  6. Benilde St. Margaret’s
  7. Eden Prairie
  8. Bloomington Jefferson
  9. Two Rivers
  10. Stillwater
  11. Wayzata
  12. Minnetonka
  13. Andover
  14. Cretin-Durham Hall
  15. Chaska

Boys

  1. Benilde St. Margaret’s                                       
  2. Chanhassen                            
  3. Prior Lake                              
  4. Shakopee                               
  5. Stillwater                               
  6. Irondale                                  
  7. Buffalo                                   
  8. Minnetonka                           
  9. Rosemount                             
  10. Saint Thomas Academy        
  11. Centennial                             
  12. Mahtomedi                           
  13. Eastview/Apple Valley                        
  14. Bloomington Jefferson           
  15. Blake              

