Minnesota High School Rankings May 10 Powered by Team Minnesota

Lacrosse Playground and Team Minnesota are excited to present a weekly high school poll for Minnesota boys’ and girls’ programs.
Girls
- Prior Lake
- Chanhassen
- Edina
- Lakeville South
- Rosemount
- Benilde St. Margaret’s
- Eden Prairie
- Bloomington Jefferson
- Two Rivers
- Stillwater
- Wayzata
- Minnetonka
- Andover
- Cretin-Durham Hall
- Chaska
Boys
- Benilde St. Margaret’s
- Chanhassen
- Prior Lake
- Shakopee
- Stillwater
- Irondale
- Buffalo
- Minnetonka
- Rosemount
- Saint Thomas Academy
- Centennial
- Mahtomedi
- Eastview/Apple Valley
- Bloomington Jefferson
- Blake
