Minnesota High School Rankings May 3 Powered by Team Minnesota

May 4, 2022

Lacrosse Playground and Team Minnesota are excited to present a weekly high school poll for Minnesota boys’ and girls’ programs.

BOYS
1Benilde-St. Margaret’s
2Prior Lake
3Chanhassen
4Minnetonka
5Stillwater
6Shakopee
7Irondale
8Buffalo
9Lakeville North
10St. Thomas Academy
11Rosemount
12Mahtomedi
13Maple Grove
14Apple Valley / Eastview
15Bloomington Jefferson
GIRLS
1Prior Lake
2Lakeville South
3Rosemount
4Eden Prairie
5Chanhassen
6Bloomington Jefferson
7Benilde-St. Margaret’s
8Edina
9Wayzata
10Minnetonka
11Blake
12Stillwater
13Eastview
14Cretin-Derham Hall
15Two Rivers

