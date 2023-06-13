Minnesota Players to Watch in the State Playoffs

The Gopher State playoffs are under way.

Keep an eye on these athletes in the quarter finals taking place today.

Tune in to the @MSHSL Boys Lacrosse State tournament starting tomorrow, June 13!



Fun Fact: Although Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes they only seed #1-5 in the state playoffs.

#1 Benilde St. Margaret’s vs. Moorhead

Carsen Brandt – 2023 Attack

Benilde St. Margaret’s – Marquette

Caio Stephens – 2023 Defense

Benilde St. Margaret’s – High Point

#2 Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

Austin Winship – 2023 Attack

Lakeville North – Rutgers

Leo Piscitiello – 2023 Midfield

Lakeville North – Rockhurst

#3 Shakopee vs. Chisago Lakes

Samuel Zovic – 2023 Defense

Shakopee

#4 Prior Lake vs. #5 Mahtomedi

Ben Mickett – 2023 Midfield

Prior Lake – Maryville

Luke Bloomer – 2023 Goalie

Prior Lake – Carthage

Owen Tacheny – 2023 Faceoff

Mahtomedi – Canisius

Chisago Lakes returns to the tournament after a one-year hiatus.

Shakopee is making its first tournament appearance. Cretin-Derham Hall is another first-time entrant.

Lakeville North is making its eighth state tournament trip. The Panthers’ last appearance was in 2021.

Mahtomedi returns for a sixth tournament appearance, but first since 2019. The Zephyrs defeated Stillwater Area 11-7 in the Section 4 championship game.

Prior Lake hopes to improve on last year’s runner-up showing. The Lakers won previous championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Moorhead is making its third consecutive state tournament trip. The Spuds fell in the consolation semifinals in 2022.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s returns as the two-time defending champion. In a rematch of last year’s championship game, the Red Knights defeated Prior Lake 15-9 on April 27.