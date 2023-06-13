Minnesota Players to Watch in the State Playoffs

The Gopher State playoffs are under way.
Keep an eye on these athletes in the quarter finals taking place today.
Fun Fact: Although Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes they only seed #1-5 in the state playoffs.
#1 Benilde St. Margaret’s vs. Moorhead
Carsen Brandt – 2023 Attack
Benilde St. Margaret’s – Marquette
Caio Stephens – 2023 Defense
Benilde St. Margaret’s – High Point
#2 Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
Austin Winship – 2023 Attack
Lakeville North – Rutgers
Leo Piscitiello – 2023 Midfield
Lakeville North – Rockhurst
#3 Shakopee vs. Chisago Lakes
Samuel Zovic – 2023 Defense
Shakopee
#4 Prior Lake vs. #5 Mahtomedi
Ben Mickett – 2023 Midfield
Prior Lake – Maryville
Luke Bloomer – 2023 Goalie
Prior Lake – Carthage
Owen Tacheny – 2023 Faceoff
Mahtomedi – Canisius
Follow MHSHL on Twitter for score updates.
Via: MHSHL:
Chisago Lakes returns to the tournament after a one-year hiatus.
Shakopee is making its first tournament appearance. Cretin-Derham Hall is another first-time entrant.
Lakeville North is making its eighth state tournament trip. The Panthers’ last appearance was in 2021.
Mahtomedi returns for a sixth tournament appearance, but first since 2019. The Zephyrs defeated Stillwater Area 11-7 in the Section 4 championship game.
Prior Lake hopes to improve on last year’s runner-up showing. The Lakers won previous championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Moorhead is making its third consecutive state tournament trip. The Spuds fell in the consolation semifinals in 2022.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s returns as the two-time defending champion. In a rematch of last year’s championship game, the Red Knights defeated Prior Lake 15-9 on April 27.
