Minnesota Players to Watch in the State Playoffs

June 13, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

The Gopher State playoffs are under way.

Keep an eye on these athletes in the quarter finals taking place today.

Fun Fact: Although Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes they only seed #1-5 in the state playoffs.

#1 Benilde St. Margaret’s vs. Moorhead

Carsen Brandt – 2023 Attack

Benilde St. Margaret’s – Marquette

Caio Stephens – 2023 Defense

Benilde St. Margaret’s – High Point

#2 Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

Austin Winship – 2023 Attack

Lakeville North – Rutgers

Leo Piscitiello – 2023 Midfield

Lakeville North – Rockhurst

#3 Shakopee vs. Chisago Lakes

Samuel Zovic – 2023 Defense

Shakopee

#4 Prior Lake vs. #5 Mahtomedi

Ben Mickett – 2023 Midfield

Prior Lake – Maryville

Luke Bloomer – 2023 Goalie

Prior Lake – Carthage

Owen Tacheny – 2023 Faceoff

Mahtomedi – Canisius

Follow MHSHL on Twitter for score updates.

Via: MHSHL:

Chisago Lakes returns to the tournament after a one-year hiatus. 

Shakopee is making its first tournament appearance. Cretin-Derham Hall is another first-time entrant. 

Lakeville North is making its eighth state tournament trip. The Panthers’ last appearance was in 2021. 

Mahtomedi returns for a sixth tournament appearance, but first since 2019. The Zephyrs defeated Stillwater Area 11-7 in the Section 4 championship game. 

Prior Lake hopes to improve on last year’s runner-up showing. The Lakers won previous championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019. 

Moorhead is making its third consecutive state tournament trip. The Spuds fell in the consolation semifinals in 2022. 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s returns as the two-time defending champion. In a rematch of last year’s championship game, the Red Knights defeated Prior Lake 15-9 on April 27.

Lacrosse Playground

