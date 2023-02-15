MSLA Preseason Rankings

The MSLA is a 50 year tradition of elite lacrosse in the midwest. This year features top programs from Indiana, Ohio, Canada, and Pittsburgh.
The coaches recently voted on preseason rankings.
Preseason Rankings
- Culver (IN)
- Western Reserve (OH)
- St. Ignatius (OH)
- Kiski Prep (PA)
- Everest (Canada)
- Shady Side (PA)
- Archbishop Moeller (OH)
- North Allegheny (PA)
- Milford (OH)
- Cathedral (IN)
- Mason (OH)
- St. Edward (OH)
