MSLA Preseason Rankings

The MSLA is a 50 year tradition of elite lacrosse in the midwest. This year features top programs from Indiana, Ohio, Canada, and Pittsburgh.

The coaches recently voted on preseason rankings.

Preseason Rankings

Culver (IN) Western Reserve (OH) St. Ignatius (OH) Kiski Prep (PA) Everest (Canada) Shady Side (PA) Archbishop Moeller (OH) North Allegheny (PA) Milford (OH) Cathedral (IN) Mason (OH) St. Edward (OH)

Visit the new MSLA website here.

We’ll be covering the MSLA all season long.