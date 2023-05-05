MSLA Tournament Preview

This post is sponsored by Kevin Fertig, a former WWE superstar now selling real estate in Fishers Indiana where he has called home since 2003.

To reach Mr. Fertig, you can call 317-869-7646, contact him on Twitter or Instagram @thekevinfertig, or go to his website.

Mr. Fertig looks forward to raising your hand and proclaiming “THE CHAMP IS HOME”. You will feel like a World Champion when he finds your DREAM home.

The Midwest Scholastic Lacrosse Association (MSLA) Tournament will take place this weekend at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. This is the 51st year that the MSLA will be holding its tournament. The league was formed in the early 1970s by coaches in Michigan, Ohio, and Western Pennsylvania. Today, the league is made up of teams from Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.

Shady Side head coach Cam Thompson shared with me earlier this year how the first thing alums ask about when talking with him is how the team is doing in the MSLA. This weekend teams and players will make memories that will last them a lifetime. Midwest lacrosse fans will also be treated to the top high school competition in the Midwest.

Mason Head Coach Jeff Bumiller shared how the MSLA brings great competition and exposure to his student-athletes. “The MSLA offers our team the opportunity to schedule teams outside of the state that we may not normally schedule. It brings exposure to our athletes and our program. The tournament is always a good weekend and a celebration of great lacrosse.”

Matt Bertrams at St. Edwards echoed these sentiments and shared how the MSLA helps his team prepare for his state tournament. “Being in the MSLA allows us to challenge ourselves against the very best that the Midwest has to offer. It is important for us to use this league as a measuring stick to where we are as a team and program, and what areas we can improve in.”

The league provides teams with great play on the field, but a great experience off of it. Moeller head coach Marky Lynch shared how the travel allows his teams to bond and come closer together. “We enjoy the opportunity to travel and play top-tier Midwest programs. The time to bond during travel makes us a tighter, more cohesive unit. The level of competition exposes weaknesses, forces us to play faster, and builds confidence.”

The league is strong and the very best of Midwest lacrosse will be on display in Mason, Ohio this weekend. Culver head coach John Birsner shared how the MSLA has helped to spread and grow the game throughout the Midwest. “The best part about the MSLA is that we’ve created a quality conference in the Midwest with multiple states as well as Canada being represented. Lacrosse is still growing in this part of the country, and we feel like this is a big step for us in catching up to areas where lacrosse is more prominent. It’s created rivalries and a championship that teams are proud to be a part of.”

The tournament kicks off Friday night. Seeding for the tournament was determined at the conclusion of league play by member coaches. Each of the 12 teams was then split into three brackets. Here is a season recap, scouting reports on select teams from opposing coaches, and some of the top players to watch from each team.

Bracket A

Seed Team MSLA Record Overall Record #1 Culver Military Academy (IN) 9-0 13-2 #2 Wester Reserve Academy (OH) 8-1 13-4 #3 Mason High School (OH) 5-0 16-0 #4 The Kiski School (PA) 6-3 11-5

Schedule

#1 Culver Military Academy vs. #4 Kiski Prep

#2 Western Reserve Academy vs. #3 Mason High School

Scouting Reports:

Culver Military Academy

“WRA and Culver are obviously in league of their own. Impressively loaded rosters. Culver stick work is unparalleled.”

Western Reserve Academy

“WRA and Culver are obviously in a league of their own. Impressively loaded rosters. WRA rides extremely well.”

Mason High School

“Undefeated with multiple clutch one-goal victories. Disciplined and organized, they do a good job of possessing and being patient. Slick middies (Schramm and Simmons) are excellent at creating. The game with WRA could be interesting if DeWitt (CSU commit) can gain possession at the faceoff X.”

The Kiski School

“Always tough and well coached. They are tough off the ground and defensively when healthy one of the strongest groups in the league.”

Players to Watch

Culver Military Academy

Gabe Sorichetti (A)

Rowan Clay (D)

Colin Vickrey (G)

Western Reserve Academy

Ty Banks (D)

Charlie Iler (M)

Jared Maznik (A)

Mason High School

Michael Niere (M)

Weston Simmons (M)

Aiden Schramm (M)

The Kiski School

Jack Williams (G)

Dom Cuda (D)

Conner Meeks Vaughn (M)

Bracket B

Seed Team MSLA Record Overall Record #5 St. Ignatius (OH) 3-3 7-6 #6 Archbishop Moeller (OH) 3-3 8-6 #7 Everest Academy (CA) 2-4 4-8 #8 North Allegheny (PA) 1-3 8-6

Schedule

#5 St. Ignatius vs. #8 North Allegheny

#6 Archbishop Moeller vs. #7 Everest Academy

Scouting Reports

St. Ignatius

“The Ignatius Defense has really gelled and is playing their best lacrosse at the end of the season, combining that with success on the Faceoff has led to them asserting themselves against some great teams.”

Archbishop Moeller

“Watch out for Moeller in the B bracket. They seem to be hitting their stride, having recently beat St X. They’re good. 51 is a great attackman. 22 is a really strong middy. 4 is as good as it gets at LSM.“

Players to Watch

St. Ignatius

JR John Klinge (Defense)

John Leszcz (SSDM)

Michael Vedda (SSDM)

Archbishop Moeller

Tommy Stines (LSM/D)

Joel Brown (LSM/D)

Brennen Hickey (A)

Everest Academy

Hamish McPherson (A)

Robby White (A)

Caden Hewitt (D)

North Allegheny

Marco Pascarella (LSM)

Marc Bartolomucci (A)

Evan Lyon (A)

Bracket C

Seed Team MSLA Record Overall Record #9 Milford High School (OH) 1-4 12-4 #10 Shady Side Academy (PA) 0-5 7-9 #11 Cathedral High School (IN) 0-5 4-10 #12 St. Edward (OH) 0-5 4-11

Schedule

#9 Milford High School vs. #12 St. Edward

#10 Shady Side Academy vs. #11 Cathedral High School

Players to Watch

Milford High School

Luke Ray (M)

Jacob Smith (LSM)

Luke Barkimer (A/M )

Shady Side Academy

Mac Mohn (A)

JP Henry (A)

Seamus Riorden (M)

St. Edward

Alan Grendow (FO/M)

Patrick Garvey (G)

Nick Cricks (A)

Follow Craig on Twitter.