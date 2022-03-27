New Podcast Episodes: Middlebury, Clemson, Bolles, Tampa

The third wave of episodes is loaded up.

Episode 5

On this Florida centric episode, Tampa head coach JB Clarke details his decision to leave Limestone this past summer, getting to know new players during the season, and overcoming slow starts against Lindenwood and Florida Tech.

For our second interview, we travel north to Jacksonville to speak with Tom West the head coach at Bolles. Like Coach Clarke, Coach West took over a new program this year. Coach West discusses why the timing was right to leave Ponte Vedra, how far Florida lacrosse has come in the last decade, the expectations of a Jacksonville area high school athlete, and his involvement with the Epoch North American Showcase and Juniors Open.

Episode 6

On this episode, Clemson head coach Allison Kwolek becomes our second ACC coach to break down her process for building a team from the ground up including recruiting strategies for a start up program and why she felt like the time was right to leave Richmond.

In our second interview, Middlebury head coach Kate Livesay recaps coaching through stringent non contact covid practices, selecting Xs and Os after the team hadn’t been on the field for some time, recruiting through the shut down and a deep dive into free position decision making.

