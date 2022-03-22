Connect with us

New Podcast Episodes: Tufts, Virginia, Tampa, 2 Wolves

The second wave of episodes is loaded.

Episode 3

Virginia lacrosse coach Lars TIffany is on the show today to breakdown how they evaluate high school talent during the season recruiting and deploying athletes from non traditional areas and then we recap their game against Maryland.

Our second interview features Casey D’Annolfo. We discuss his path from Taft to Tufts how they handle starters in blowouts, their approach to social media, and what makes Tufts so special.

Episode 4

On this episode, Jack Kensil discusses his journey from live television to the formation of 2 Wolves performance and coaching girls lacrosse at Byram Hills in Westchester New York.

Coach’s dog Hugo also popped by to say hello.

In our second interview, Tampa women’s coach Kelly Gallagher breaks down the differences between year 1 as a start up to year 9 as top 20 D2 program.

This podcast is for high school and college coaches who want to learn more about the craft of coaching. As such it will be named The Lacrosse Playground Coach’s Companion.

We have been spending time getting to know our guests as they have transitioned from an early part of their career to their current stage. While that will be a portion of all future episodes, we’re getting set to further dive into the nitty gritty of coaching young men and women.

The show will be a great resource for coaches who demand more of themselves and want more for their kids.

Someone who is a fan of the particular program might also enjoy an episode featuring their team’s coach as we will continue to ask questions of about the current season.

Are you subscribed yet?

Who do you want us to interview next? Upcoming guests include a head coach from a team currently ranked #1, a head coach from a team currently ranked #5, and a head coach of a recent state title winner.

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O'Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

