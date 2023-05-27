New Podcasts: Bolles, Georgia Tech, Tampa, Lucy Beckham, 2 Wolves, Western Reserve, Taft

The latest wave of LPG pods to consume as the NCAA season comes to a close.

Dylan Sheridan – Western Reserve

Nic Bell – Taft

On this episode, we have Western Reserve head coach Dylan Sheridan who joins us to discuss the 51st MSLA tournament taking place at WRA this weekend.

We covered what the event means to him, how they prepare for two games in 24 hours, and the behind the scenes workers necessary to pull off such a massive undertaking.

In our second interview, Taft head coach Nic Bell covers zone offense, navigating slow starts due their away schedule and commitment to deploying many athletes on game day.

Jack Kensil – 2 Wolves

Jack Kensil of 2 Wolves Performance and St. Anthony’s girls’ varsity on player development during the post season, 2 Wolves athletes competing in the NCAA first round, and exit meetings.

Kelly Gallagher – Tampa

Parker Ferrigan – Lucy Beckham

Back to SEC country!

First up is Tampa women’s head coach Kelly Gallagher. She recapped their 18-3 2023 season, which just ended in the D2 quarterfinals.

We also touched on recruiting the portal and exit meetings.

In our second interview, we spoke with Lucy Beckham head coach Parker Ferrigan.

Coach just guided the Bengals to their second South Carolina state title in three years.

In addition to stunning team success, the Bengals also have eight college commits heading to D1 and D2 schools.

Tom West – Bolles School

Ken Lovic – Georgia Tech

On this episode, we speak with Tom West of Bolles School in Jacksonville and Ken Lovic head coach at Georgia Tech and president of the MCLA.

Coach West recapped their 2023 season which ended in the state final, the rise of the Bolles program, and the launch of Southern Fuse recruiting camp.

Then, Coach Lovic covered the the evolution of the Georgia Tech program into an MCLA blue blood and what’s next for the MCLA this summer.

