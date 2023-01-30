New Podcasts: Denison, Western Reserve, Lindenwood, Queens, 2 Wolves, Hamilton Southeastern

January flew by and we are now another day closer to the season starting.

Eric Koch – Denison

Scott Beesley & Jacob Mills – Hamilton Southeastern & Indiana All Stars

This is Eric Koch’s second year at Denison. We discussed the transition period last year, the challenges of taking over for hall of famer Mike Caravana, how he handles defensive wrinkles and play calling, recruiting to Denison, and what it was like winning his third ever game as a head coach against his former school Washington & Lee.

In our second interview, we spoke with Hamilton Southeastern coaches Scott Beesley and Jacob Mills about Indiana All Stars, a new club program being launched in Indiana to learn more about their reasons for launching, who the hope to serve and how they intend to do it.

Jack Kensil – 2 Wolves

2 Wolves founder Jack Kensil breaks down his invite only mini camp held on Long Island over Christmas break, last weekend’s clinic in Indianapolis, and the excitement and pressure of coaching at St. Anthony’s as the girl’s varsity season looms.

Jack Cribbin – Lindenwood

Nik Colpitts – Queens

Jack Cribbin discussed the behind the scenes at Lindenwood last year when the school told them they were moving up to D1, how they are approaching film review, and the new challenges of recruiting at the D1 level.

Coach Colpitts is in his first year at Queens after spending time at Jacksonsville and Wingate.

We covered what he learned from Coach Galloway at Jacksonville, how he attacked the offseason moving from Jacksonville to Queens, their offensive focus this spring, and the consequences of the jump to D1 on recruiting .

Dylan Sheridan – Western Reserve

Our most recent episode is a deep dive into motion offense with Western Reserve head coach Dylan Sheridan.

We covered his evolution from being rigid to running a more motion rules based offense, how they approach installing that offense, what happens coming out of a timeout at different parts of the game, and how he talks to the offensive players. after a bad day of practice because their defense is so talented.

