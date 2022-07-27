New Podcasts: Dylan Sheridan, Jarrod Neumann,Team Minnesota

The Lacrosse Playground Podcast Network presented by Epoch is rolling again.

We’ve recently posted new episodes across our three shows. Have you subscribed to all three?

Coach’s Companion

Western Reserve Academy head coach Dylan Sheridan came on the show today to discuss returning to coach his alma mater, their 2022 season, developing their 2023 schedule, and how they recruit and evaluate players.

LPG Recruiting Pod

The second episode of the LPG Recruiting Pod arrived yesterday. This show focuses on recruiting news, recruiting events, and club teams. Episode two covers recent 2024 commits from Culver and an in depth interview with Team Minnesota leadership, Rob Graff and Frank Clark.

The PLL Narrative

The second half of the PLL regular season kicked off with a bang in Connecticut this past weekend. We previously spent some time with Chaos defender Jarrod Neumann discussing their start to this season, his offseason and in season training approach, and what it is like to play in front of Blaze Riorden.

