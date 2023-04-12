New Podcasts: Georgia, Hoover, Flagler, Arizona State, St. Thomas More, 2 Wolves, One Man Ride

The latest wave of LPG pods to consume as we barrel to the state playoffs.

Jack Kensil – 2 Wolves Performance

Jack discusses scouting goalies, what kind of information does he need to feel confident in providing that scout, how he shares that intelligence with his team, in game changes shooters should or shouldn’t consider making, and evaluating his goal scorers in pregame.

Justin Straker – Arizona State

Byrnes Tatford – St. Thomas More

Justin Straker, head coach at MCLA Arizona State, graduated from Tempe in 2014. He spent a season as the OC for ASU before getting his masters at Tennessee, working for Legends Lacrosse, and then he was the head coach at Boulder Creek in Arizona where they won the 2021 state title.

He’s now entering his second year as a head coach.

We discussed the transition from high school head coach to college head coach, the learning process from year one to year two, recruiting to Arizona State, and what he borrowed from Chris Malone, his head coach at Arizona State who played at Maryland.

In our second interview, Byrnes Tatford from St. Thomas Moore in Lafayette, Louisiana joins the show. He graduated from STM in 2008, then played football at Louisiana Lafayette for the Ragin Cajuns before starting their club lacrosse program.

We discussed the evolution of the sport in the state since his playing days, their approach to out of state scheduling, a pretty unique opportunity for the freshmen teams statewide, and the expectations for the top end players in the state for playing at the next level.

John Wittig – Hoover (Alabama)

James Foote – Flagler

For episode 57, we first head back to Alabama to speak with Hoover head coach John Wiitig.

He is a 2016 Hoover grad and has worked his way up from volunteer to junior varsity head coach to varsity assistant coach and now he’s been the head coach since 2022.

We discussed why he got into coaching, how he delegates game day decision making, and his philosophy on scheduling out of state competition.

Flagler assistant coach James Foote joins us for our second interview. We covered his path from coaching NCAA D2 and high school at the same time, to being an MCLA head coach, and ultimately coming back to Florida to coach at Flagler.

Coach has been sharing a lot of game clips on twitter recently so we also chatted about his plan of attack for film study.

Michael Ward – One Man Ride

Michael Ward (@OneManRide) returns to try to make sense of the early season games around the Midwest.

A top five, in no particular order, has emerged.

Holin Axley – Georgia

University of Georgia head coach Holin Axley returns to discuss their 2023 campaign.

Currently, the Dawgs are ranked #5 in the polls thanks to a 10-1 record featuring their first regular season win over Georgia Tech since 2012.

We discussed the evolution of the program since coming out of covid, their dynamic freshmen duo, new drills coach is using this season, and of course the Tech game.

Saturday Morning Live

Ohio State’s glove scandal, can we just eliminate face offs already, Virginia cruises without Shelly, and watching the first half of Princeton vs. Syracuse.

Our shows are also available on Apple.

Lacrosse Narrative

Coach’s Companion