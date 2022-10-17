New Podcasts: Mercyhurst, Western Reserve, Wabash, and More

The Lacrosse Playground Podcast Network presented by Epoch is rolling again.

Chris Ryan – Mercyhurst and Waterdogs LC

Coach Ryan joined the show a few days after capturing the PLL title in his first season on staff as the defensive coordinator. He provided a unique look at the behind the scenes of being thrust into the PLL fire and how that impacted Mercyhurst’s recruiting approach.

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you’ll appreciate Coach Ryan’s nickname for Erie, Pennsylvania.

Marty Ward – Florida Southern

The New York native is currently the only Native American head coach in NCAA men’s lacrosse, at any level. We covered how far the program has come since he took over in 2011, their approach to fall ball, and what kind of momentum they feel after a 12-6 season that ended in the conference tournament final to eventual D2 champ Tampa.

Chris Burke – Wabash and Charlie Barry – Guerin Catholic

A double interview with coaches from Indiana. Chris Burke is in his second year as the leader of just one of two remaining all male colleges in the United States. A must listen for coaches set to be a head coach for the first time this spring.

Charlie Barry has built Guerin into a Single A power in Indiana. Now, they face the challenge of being elevated into the largest classification in the state.

Dylan Sheridan – Western Reserve and Spiders Lacrosse Club

Coach Sheridan returns to discuss the September 1st recruiting window from the point of view of a current high school head coach and former D1 coach.

We also covered the formation of the new Spiders Lacrosse Club in northeast Ohio.

