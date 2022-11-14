New Podcasts: Michigan, Maryville, 2 Wolves, Austin High, St. Viator

The Lacrosse Playground Podcast Network presented by Epoch is rolling through fall ball and the recruiting season.

Jack Kensil – 2 Wolves

2 Wolves founder Jack Kensil breaks down the college fall ball experience, his return to St. Anthony’s now as a coach, Brennan O’Neill, Tess Calabria, Abigail LoCascio, and more.

Jordan Ruggeri – Austin High

Jordan Ruggeri is the program director and varsity head coach for Austin High in Texas. He has also become one of our favorite follows on Twitter actively sharing X’s and O’s clips.

We discuss the state of lacrosse in Austin, Texas, how much tape the self proclaimed film junkie watches everyday during the off season and in season, and his defensive non-negotiables.

Scott Bieda – Michigan

Ever wondered what coach’s do the first fall ball after taking a new job?

Michigan’s new offensive coordinator Scott Bieda joins the show to discuss the transition from Lafayette to Ann Arbor, recruiting 2024s in person and on film, their player development approach to fall ball, and coaching with his brother.

Josh Coons – Maryville and Patrick Gaeger – St. Viator

In this two guest interview, we ask second year Maryville offensive coordinator to write the scouting report on his offense, cover what he’s looking for on the recruiting circuit, as well as his first year coaching in college when the University of Indianapolis advanced to the Division 2 semifinals.

Patrick Gaegar then hops on the pod to break down coaching at his alma mater, the development of Illinois lacrosse since his playing days, coaching up goalies, and a little St. Viator 2022 recap and 2023 preview.

