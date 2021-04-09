New York Riptide and Westhampton Beach Brewing release “Riptide Double IPA”

On National Beer Day, the New York Riptide and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company made some waves and released a special-edition Riptide Double India Pale Ale. Not only does it combine two of my favorite things in beer and lacrosse, but a portion of proceeds from the sales of Riptide Double IPA will benefit the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which raises money, awareness and support for the cystic fibrosis community.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for the launch of a Riptide-inspired beer,” Executive Vice President of GF Sports & Entertainment Rich Lisk said. “Our shared values in community and pride in Long Island have brought us together to create this exciting beverage. We are also honored to benefit the Long Island-based Boomer Esiason Foundation, whose inspiring work has been immeasurable in the battle against cystic fibrosis.”

Riptide Double IPA is dry hopped twice with Citra, Eldorado and Rakau hops, which “creates big citrus notes of apricot and orange on the nose and a burst of mango, bright grapefruit and candy flavors that finishes with a lovely warming effect from the 8.8% ABV.” I’m no brew master, but that combo sounds pretty perfect with summer rolling around. Combine that with helping a worthy cause and you have the perfect beer.

Beer, lacrosse, small business and charity. Name a better group of things. You simply can’t.



(Please enjoy responsibly) https://t.co/TMQTcYpXUl — Dan Lomas (@dlomas15) April 7, 2021

“As a kid on Long Island, I grew up with a lacrosse stick in hand playing the sport I love,” Brian Sckipp, Co-Founder of Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, said. “Today I am thrilled that a company I helped found, Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, has joined in a partnership with the New York Riptide and The Boomer Esiason Foundation in developing a new craft beer, Riptide Double IPA.”

Riptide Double IPA is currently available for immediate purchase at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company tasting room and brewery in Westhampton Beach. The beer will also be available in stores throughout Long Island and Westchester County, New York, in the coming months and be available all year around.

“Boomer Esiason Foundation would like to sincerely thank our friends at the Riptide organization and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for their generosity and partnership,” Gunnar Esiason, Director of Patient Outreach, Boomer Esiason Foundation, said. “We look forward to continuing in our mission to inspire and support the cystic fibrosis community.”

“Boomer, a voice that Long Islanders have admired for so long, has consistently supported Long Island sports and various charities over the years. We worked hard to create a strong, vibrant and special brew that represents the strength and courage of those battling cystic fibrosis,”Sckipp said. “We feel honored and humbled to join this worthy cause. This partnership allows me to once again be a part of my favorite sport and to contribute to important charitable work.”

If you can remember, Boomer Esiason has been a big supporter of the New York Riptide since very early on. He and his radio partner Gregg “Gio” Giannotti discussed the New York Riptide’s arrival last year and Boomer even tried his hand with a lacrosse stick on air. In another life, Boomer may have made a pretty decent lacrosse player…

Will you be trying the Riptide Double IPA? Let us know in the comments or on social media!