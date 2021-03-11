NLL announces return dates for its 2021-22 season

Today, the National Lacrosse League announced that the NLL Board of Governors has officially approved the start of the 2021-22 NLL season for the weekend of December 3-4. The schedule will call for 18 regular season games followed by playoffs and a championship series.

“During what has been a very challenging year and uncertain times we are thrilled to finally announce that the NLL will return to play in December. We want to thank everyone that has helped us navigate the last 12 months with tough decisions, learning new innovations and, most importantly still finding a way to grow,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said. “We are very excited to welcome the NLL’s 14th team, Panther City Lacrosse Club, to the upcoming season and confident it will be another record setting year. Thank you to our fans whose passion and commitment continues to inspire us every day. We are raring to go with a robust run up to the opening face-off already in the works.”

The 2021-22 season will be the debut of the NLL in Texas with Panther City Lacrosse Club playing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as the return of the NLL to the Capital Region, New York with Albany NLL (team name contest currently underway; visit albanynll.com to learn more) and its new ownership group at the Times Union Center.

Details about the 2021 NLL Draft, player training camps, player combine, broadcast partner(s), the relaunch of the NLL Hall of Fame and other league and team information will be coming in the next few months.