NLL unveils Albany FireWolves name and logo

On Thursday, the National Lacrosse League announced that FireWolves would be the name for it newest franchise in Albany, NY.

The unveiling of the FireWolves name and logo comes less than two months after the league announced that it would be relocating the former New England Black Wolves franchise to Albany.

The team’s ownership group selected the FireWolves identity after receiving over 2,000 name submissions from fans and over 4,000 votes when the three team name finalists (Attack, Black Arrows and FireWolves) were announced. In addition to the three finalists, the organization also contemplated holding onto the Black Wolves name, before ultimately deciding to rebrand. Other names also considered included Capitals, Senators and Arsenal.

FireWolves owner and CEO, Oliver Marti, said during Thursday’s announcement that the organization focused on four factors when contemplating the franchise’s new name; history, paying homage to native culture, originality and ferocity.

“What brought it all together for us was the wolf,” Marti said. “It was in the logo for the Albany Attack. It was in the name and logo for the Black Wolves. It’s one of three repeating clans throughout the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and though extinct for a long period, the wolf is native to the Adirondacks.”

Marti went on to discuss the important qualities that the wolf embodies: courage, strength, loyalty and leadership.

“In the times we live in, we hope to unite the Capital Region around the fire of the sport of lacrosse,” Marti added.

The FireWolves are set to hit the floor for the upcoming season when the NLL resumes play at the beginning of December. What do you think of the newest NLL franchise’s name and logo? Let us know in the comments or on social media.