NLL Week 12 Preview

Four games tonight and one tomorrow after Calgary and Saskatchewan picked up wins last night to make the West a little murkier.

Meanwhile, there is a three way tie for first place in the East.

Georgia vs. Toronto

The Rock are on a six game winning streak. During that time, they’ve played two one goal games winning both 11-10. One of those one goal wins came against Georgia last week. Perhaps some home cooking tonight in Canada results in a more convincing victory.

Tom Schreiber has 61 points.

Lyle Thompson is once again on a team that hasn’t won a game in some time.

DraftKings: Rock -300

Philadelphia vs. Buffalo

By name and history, this is a marquee match up. This year’s Philly team has not fared as well as the other professional organizations in the area. They sit at 3-4.

It has been business as usual for the 7-2 Bandits. As special as Tom Schreiber has been this season, Dhane Smith has been more productive tallying 72 points. Running mate Josh Byrne has 51. However, he is unavailable tonight.

DraftKings: Bandits -190

Josh Byrne has been placed on the injured reserve.



Nathaniel Kozevnikov has been moved to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/zb4j55bRib — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) February 18, 2023

Colorado vs. Panther City

The novelty of the expansion Panther side has long since worn off with the arrival of the Desert Dogs. The Texas based club has played one more game than tonight’s competition. A win improves their record to 6-4 and will put them one win away from matching their 7-11 record from a year ago.

Are the champs suffering from an extended celebration hangover? The Mammoth are 4-4 and riding a two game losing streak into this contest.

Vegas isn’t certain they get back on track tonight either.

Draftkings: Mammoth -115