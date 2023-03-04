NLL Week 14 Preview

Five Saturday games and a Monday game on tap.

New York vs. Philadelphia

This game isn’t terribly interesting from a match up stand point as the teams have a combined record of 5-13.

But, it does take place at 11:30AM which makes us miss college football.

Certainly something wacky and weird will occur.

A long range rocket for @Mburke_16! His first as a Riptide!



12-8 PHI | 3Q

Las Vegas vs. San Diego

Can you believe the Desert Dogs have won three games in a row and four of their last five? That 13-8 victory over the Mammoth is eye catching. The Colorado club doesn’t seem to be the runaway train they were at the end of last season but one would expect a talented veteran group to be able to dispatch an expansion team even if it did come on the back end of a two game weekend.

The strength of schedule ramps up here for the Dogs. They won’t have the benefit of the Vegas flu as they travel to San Diego.

DraftKings: Seals -235

Toronto vs. Rochester

The marquee matchup of the weekend puts American stars Tom Schreiber and Connor Fields against each other as the Knighthawks visit the Rock.

The teams are currently tied for second in the East. Buffalo sits in first with a 9-2 record.

Rochester won the first meeting back in December but the Rock have won seven games in a row.

DraftKings: Rock -155